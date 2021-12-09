Week 14 Power Rankings: Where Do Jaguars Sit Heading Into Titans Matchup?

With the Jacksonville Jaguars coming off a loss against the Los Angeles Rams, where do they stand compared to the rest of the NFL?

And after some ugly losses before their bye, where do the Tennessee Titans stand heading into this week's matchup against the Jags?

Here's a look at our weekly NFL power rankings:

32. Houston Texans (-2)

The Texans became the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention, aptly placing them at the bottom of the list this week.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (-)

Chances are, the Jags will be officially joining the Texans on the couch this weekend.

30. Detroit Lions (+2)

The Lions finally picked up a win! Out from last place they go!

29. New York Jets (-)

The Jets got Gardner Minshew'd this weekend.

28. Chicago Bears (-1)

The Bears should have been flexed out of primetime this weekend.

27. New York Giants (-1)

Former Jaguar Mike Glennon started under center this weekend, and as you would expect, the Giants lost.

26. Seattle Seahawks (+2)

The Seahawks saved their season with a win over the 49ers this weekend, but is it too little too late?

25. Atlanta Falcons (-)

The Falcons continue to struggle, yet find themselves still only one game back of a playoff spot.

24. Carolina Panthers (-)

The Panthers and Falcons might as well be tied on this ranking. This weekend, the tiebreaker will be broken in their matchup.

23. New Orleans Saints (-)

Look, it's an NFC South pity party, the least desirable party in New Orleans.

22. Denver Broncos (-2)

The Broncos are the Falcons of the AFC, the team whose record is better than the talent on the squad.

21. Minnesota Vikings (-4)

The Vikings should be sent into the sun for becoming the first team to lose to the Lions this season. But since I can't exactly do that, they'll be this week's biggest faller.

20. Philadelphia Eagles (+2)

The Eagles are undefeated in games in which Gardner Minshew starts, just saying.

19. Miami Dolphins (+2)

Five straight for the 'Fins, and yet, they probably will still miss the playoffs.

18. Las Vegas Raiders (-2)

The Raiders fumbled a huge opportunity this week in falling to the Washington Football Team. That loss could bite them in the but at season's end.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (+2)

The Steelers saved their season last week with a big win at home against the Ravens. Can the momentum continue tonight against the Vikings?

16. Washington Football Team (+2)

The WFT has pulled off four straight wins, the longest winning streak in the NFC.

15. San Francisco 49ers (-2)

The Niners' streak was snapped by the Seahawks on Sunday, and they could now build a losing streak this week against the Bengals.

14. Cleveland Browns (-)

The Browns needed this week off to get healthy, and they are in for a wild stretch to push them into the playoffs starting Sunday against the Ravens.

13. Indianapolis Colts (+2)

The Colts picked up a shutout win this past week against the Texans, and that could give them the momentum to get back in the playoff picture.

12. Cincinnati Bengals (-1)

While the Bengals couldn't get it done against the Chargers this week, they stay in the playoff picture... for now.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (+1)

The Chargers grabbed a big road win against the Bengals Sunday, which immensely helps their playoff hopes.

10. Buffalo Bills (-2)

The Bills dropped a strange game Monday night against the Patriots, but it isn't time to hit the panic button... yet.

9. Baltimore Ravens (-2)

The Ravens don't look like the team they were at the beginning of the season. Ever since they lost to the Dolphins, something has felt off.

8. Tennessee Titans (+1)

The Titans were on bye but jump a spot since the Bills and Ravens lost, but all three of these teams might be the most flawed contenders in the league right now.

7. Los Angeles Rams (+3)

The Rams are the next team I'd throw in that group, but beating the Jaguars handily puts them ahead of their AFC counterparts.

6. Dallas Cowboys (-)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-)

4. New England Patriots (-)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (-)

2. Green Bay Packers (-)

1. Arizona Cardinals (-)

The top six all remain the same. These are the true contenders in the NFL. No team did enough to jump the other, but knowing we have six legitimate contenders this far into the season will make for a very exciting finish.