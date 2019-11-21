Quincy Williams’ Role Set to Expand After Time Out of Lineup

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams hasn't started a game since the team's Week 5 loss to the Carolina Panthers when Jacksonville allowed 285 rushing yards and three rushing scores. Since then, he's been relegated to a backup role as he continues to develop in his first season playing linebacker.

Other than the team's Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, where Williams played 46 snaps due to an injury to veteran linebacker Najee Goode, Williams has not played on defense much. Against both the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, Williams registered zero defensive snaps.

That looks to change this week against the Tennesee Titans, however.

“Yeah, I think we’re going to get him more involved," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said during his Wednesday press conference at TIAA Bank Field.

Defensive coordinator Todd Wash also said Williams, who was selected to be the team's starting weakside linebacker despite never playing linebacker in college, will see more time this Sunday, a good sign for the rookie.

"And we’re still going to play all of our linebackers and stuff like we do, but we’re going to give him a little more expanded role to see where he’s at," Wash said Thursday. "He’s got the talent. He can run, he can hit, and he’s had a really good week of practice. Yesterday we just finished up with a walk through, he did well in that, so we’ll get him, and Najee [Goode] and Myles [Jack] all in there.”

And they should. Goode has at times been solid for Jacksonville, but the team needs to see what it has in Williams, one of their two third-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft. The Jaguars' run defense hasn't improved with Williams not on the field, too, considering they have given up 480 rushing yards and four rushing scores in the last two games alone.

The hope is that Williams' time out of the lineup has helped him develop. According to Williams, it has so far.

"The biggest thing is it helped me by I got a chance to stand back and actually be a student of the game, so I am actually watching," Williams told JaguarMaven on Thursday. "When I first got here I kind of got like threw into the fire, seeing like it was my first time playing linebacker."

"So now I got chance and a couple of weeks to actually step back to actually see how linebackers play linebacker in the NFL," Williams continued. "So I actually got to watch Myles Jack (and) Najee Goode at the Will spot, actually playing the linebacker position."

Wash, who has always publically maintained that he thinks Williams will be a good NFL linebacker, also thinks Williams' time off the field has been beneficial.

“I think it’s helped because he really understands," Wash said. "After the first week when he was sat down, he came and said, ‘Hey, I understand. I’m not out there trying to make plays; I have to do my job.’ And I think Quincy learned that early on."

Williams said he has already been able to move at a faster pace in practice, indicating the early payoffs from his time watching from the sidelines have helped. He said he has also leaned on the veteran experience of guys like Jack and Goode, each of whom has played NFL linebacker for several years.

"This is my first year playing this position so knowing like, they have been in the league for a little while, they got a few teams under their belts and they have played the team before, also," Williams said. "So showing me how be a student of the game, it is really helpful."

It will not be until Sunday that we see just how much Williams' role expands and how he handles to increased workload. But it is advantageous for all parties to at least try and see.