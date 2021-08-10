Report: CJ Henderson Among CB Trade Options Saints Are Exploring

According to Jeff Duncan, the Saints are exploring a few potential trade scenarios at cornerback, one of which includes CJ Henderson.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot to sort out at cornerback, especially in regards to 2020 No. 9 overall pick CJ Henderson -- and they may not be alone.

According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com, the New Orleans Saints are exploring options on the trade market for a cornerback -- options that could potentially include Henderson.

Duncan's report comes just a day after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that "multiple execs' believe Henderson could be available via a trade. Henderson was a top-10 pick just a here go, but there has been more and more hints toward a potential trade in the following days.

The situation surrounding Henderson has become the main talking point of the Jaguars' training camp to this point, even with the presence of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and first-year head coach Urban Meyer.

To this point, Henderson has practiced just once in 10 chances in training camp. He missed the first eight training camp practices due to being on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and his re-acclimation period from the list. He then returned and participated in practice No. 9, but was absent for practice No. 10 -- the team's official scrimmage.

The reason given for Henderson's surprising absence from Sunday's scrimmage was for "personal reasons". Henderson also missed considerable time in the offseason due to recovery from offseason labrum surgery, which means he has hardly been on the practice field in any capacity since Meyer took the Jaguars' job in January.

"You know he had the shoulder, he had COVID, so I mean it’s acclimation time so it’s going to take a while," Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen said about Henderson on Friday.

"Mentally, he is in all the meetings and like anybody when you come out on the field, it’s a process and the rookies have had three weeks so it will be a process.”

Henderson, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida, started eight games last season and recorded one interception and six pass deflections. He was drafted by the previous regime, led by former head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell, though current general manager Trent Baalke was a high-ranking member in the Jaguars' front office the year Henderson was drafted.