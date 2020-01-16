JaguarMaven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Report: Former Jaguars' OC John DeFilippo Hired As Position Coach by Bears

John Shipley

It appears as if ex-Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive coordinator John DeFilippo didn't have to wait long for a new gig. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, DeFilippo will now serve as the quarterbacks coach for the Chicago Bears.

With the Bears, DeFilippo will be tasked with coaching up Mitch Trubisky under head coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. This will be the first time since 2017 that DeFilippo will not be an offensive coordinator and his team's primary play-caller.

DeFilippo served as the Jaguars' offensive coordinator for the 2019 season after being hired by head coach Doug Marrone last January to replace Nathaniel Hackett.

On Monday, the Jaguars announced they and DeFilippo had mutually parted after one year. The team said Marrone would begin his search for Jacksonville's next offensive coordinator immediately. The next offensive coordinator will be the team's third in as many seasons under Marrone.

DeFilippo's departure came as a surprise to some considering the work he did rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew, who threw 21 touchdowns and went 6-6 as a starter. But ultimately DeFilippo's offense was unproductive, finishing 26th in the NFL in points per game with 18.8, and finishing near the bottom of the NFL in third-down conversion rate and red-zone efficiency. 

It was widely presumed when DeFilippo took the Jaguars job that it was because of his past with quarterback Nick Foles, who the Jaguars would sign to a four-year, $88 million contract a few months after hiring DeFilippo. 

But in the four games in Jacksonville that DeFilippo and Foles spent as a duo, Foles flailed and was eventually benched for Minshew. Foles went 0-4 as a starter in his first season in Jacksonville, never once throwing multiple touchdowns or taking second-half snap at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Grading the Jaguars’ 2019 NFL Draft Class After Year 1

How successfully were the Jaguars' rookies in 2019? We review the classand what it means moving forward.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

5 Potential Options to Replace John DeFilippo As Jaguars’ OC in 2020

Who could be calling plays for Jacksonville in 2020? They have a number of options to choose from.

John Shipley

by

Nateytater18

How Much Could Luke Kuechly’s Retirement Impact the Jaguars, if at All?

Could Luke Kuechly stepping away from the game impact the Jaguars' own offseason? We examine.

John Shipley

5 Players the Jaguars Should Shy Away From in the 2020 NFL Draft

Which players wouldn't make sense for the Jaguars to draft next April from a risk and reward standpoint?

John Shipley

The JaguarMaven Podcast, EP. 7: What Do the Jaguars Recent Moves Say About the Future?

The latest JaguarMaven Podcast dissects the recent moves the Jacksonville Jaguars have made and how it can impact the franchise moving forward.

John Shipley

Jaguars Tied for Fourth-Lowest Opening Odds to Win Super Bowl LV Next Year

Jacksonville is tied with one other AFC South team in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl next season.

John Shipley

Three Different Jaguars Earn PFWA Honors for 2019 Performances

Calais Campbell, Josh Allen, and Jawaan Taylor all earned Professional Football Writers of America honors after finding success on the field in 2019.

John Shipley

Why Isaiah Simmons’ Performance in the National Championship Should Have Caught the Eye of the Jaguars

Isaiah Simmons proved Monday night why he won't have to wait long to hear his name called on draft night, and why the Jaguars should seriously consider him if given the chance.

John Shipley

PFF: Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue the 18th Best Free Agent in 2020 Class

Pro Football Focus has Jacksonville Jaguars DE Yannick ngakoue listed as a top 20 free agent for 2020.

John Shipley

5 Areas the Jaguars Need to Improve in Under a New Offensive Coordinator

Where will the Jaguars' offense need to take a step forward with John DeFilippo no longer the coordinator?

John Shipley