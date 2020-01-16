Report: Former Jaguars' OC John DeFilippo Hired As Position Coach by Bears

It appears as if ex-Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive coordinator John DeFilippo didn't have to wait long for a new gig. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, DeFilippo will now serve as the quarterbacks coach for the Chicago Bears.

With the Bears, DeFilippo will be tasked with coaching up Mitch Trubisky under head coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. This will be the first time since 2017 that DeFilippo will not be an offensive coordinator and his team's primary play-caller.

DeFilippo served as the Jaguars' offensive coordinator for the 2019 season after being hired by head coach Doug Marrone last January to replace Nathaniel Hackett.

On Monday, the Jaguars announced they and DeFilippo had mutually parted after one year. The team said Marrone would begin his search for Jacksonville's next offensive coordinator immediately. The next offensive coordinator will be the team's third in as many seasons under Marrone.

DeFilippo's departure came as a surprise to some considering the work he did rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew, who threw 21 touchdowns and went 6-6 as a starter. But ultimately DeFilippo's offense was unproductive, finishing 26th in the NFL in points per game with 18.8, and finishing near the bottom of the NFL in third-down conversion rate and red-zone efficiency.

It was widely presumed when DeFilippo took the Jaguars job that it was because of his past with quarterback Nick Foles, who the Jaguars would sign to a four-year, $88 million contract a few months after hiring DeFilippo.

But in the four games in Jacksonville that DeFilippo and Foles spent as a duo, Foles flailed and was eventually benched for Minshew. Foles went 0-4 as a starter in his first season in Jacksonville, never once throwing multiple touchdowns or taking second-half snap at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.