Report: Former Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew Joins European Football Ownership Group
Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew is remaining connected to the game he helped grow; this time, as an owner.
According to AtoZSports, Jones-Drew is joining former Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker, Mötley Crüe
's Vince Neil, and a group of investors from Nashville as part of an ownership group for the Prague Lions of the European Football League.
"Mason Parker, the new team president and general manager of the Prague Lions, teamed up with Vince Neil of Motley Crue, Maurice Jones-Drew (former Jaguars running back), DeVante Parker (recently retired NFL wide receiver), plus Nashville entrepreneurs Andy Moats, Tom Fox, and Will Lowery to step in and help the Prague Lions take the next steps in building a winning European League of Football franchise," the report states.
"The Prague Lions were part of a league expansion last season to bring the total teams in the ELF to 17. The investment group and team management has since rebranded with a new logo, bought all brand new gear and uniforms, and have begun putting significant money towards the next few seasons so that the Prague Lions can not only compete, but win against the toughest opponents in the European League of Football."
Jones-Drew spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Jaguars, compiling 8,071 rushing yards, 2,873 receiving yards and 79 touchdowns. He was selected to the three Pro Bowls, including in 2011, when he led the NFL in rushing. He holds Jacksonville's franchise record for rushing touchdowns and ranks second on the team's all-time rushing list.