Reports: Former Jaguars Safety Donovin Darius Arrested for DUI and Sent to Hospital for Evaluation Over Weekend

Trouble found a former Jacksonville Jaguar over the weekend, as ex-safety Donovin Darius was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence on Sunday afternoon, according to various reports.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN first broke the story on Sunday evening, writing that Darius had allegedly "ingested numerous pills" following his arrest.

"Former Jacksonville Jaguars safety Donovin Darius ingested numerous pills after being arrested and charged for driving under the influence on Sunday afternoon, per a law enforcement source," DiRocco wrote. "Darius was taken to a Jacksonville hospital for a mental health evaluation, the source said. Per jail records, Darius was charged with misdemeanor DUI."

DiRocco also said Darius, 44, allegedly told rescue workers he had taken "20 to 30 pills" and was suicidal.

"Police and rescue units that responded to a vehicle crash at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday found Darius disoriented in the driver's seat of his car. He was placed in an ambulance, which is when he told rescue workers he had taken the pills, the source said," DiRocco wrote. "Police found two pill bottles in Darius' car but were unable to conduct a field sobriety test because Darius was unable to stand on his own and had very slurred speech, per the source."

Per Jacksonville Sheriff's Office jail records, Darius does not yet have a court date set, nor an expected release date. No bond information is available per the records.

Florida Times-Union reporter Emily Bloch said Monday the paper had obtained Darius; arrest report, which stated the "20 to 30 pills" were Trazadone pills.

Darius played for Jacksonville from 1998 to 2006 and was one of the team's two first-round selections in the 1998 NFL Draft, selected at 25th overall out of Syracuse University.

Darius would go on to become one of the most storied defensive backs in the team's 25-year history, recording 14 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles, 6 fumble recoveries, and 631 tackles during his nine-year run with the team. Darius was named to the team's all-25th anniversary team.