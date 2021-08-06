Jaguars Adding Receiver/Returner Tavon Austin

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly adding veteran receiver and return specialist Tavon Austin, according to Mike Garafolo. The move comes as the Jaguars receiver unit takes an injury hit and finds itself in need of camp bodies.

Austin was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams, back when they were still the St. Louis Rams, in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Rams liked the West Virginia receiver so much at the time, they traded up eight spots, into the Top 10 of the first round, selecting Austin at No. 8 overall.

Austin had a respectable rookie season as a receiver, but by his second year, he was making a name for himself in the league as a returner. He made the Pro-Bowl as a returner following the 2014 season.

Austin followed this up with his best season overall in 2015. He posted career highs in receptions (52), yards (473) and receiving touchdowns (three) while adding 434 yards and four touchdowns on 52 rushes. He became the first player since Gale Sayers in 1965 to have five receiving touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns and a punt return touchdown in a single season.

In a year when the Rams and Sean McVay were revitalizing things in route to a Super Bowl appearance, Austin’s production took a drop. In 2017, he experienced career lows and wasn't even targeted in six games during the season. He was also pulled from special teams after he began experiencing fumbling issues.

The Cowboys traded for Austin in 2018, during which he experienced his first year without scoring a touchdown or returning a kickoff. His overall rushing numbers improved however, along with his capability as a punt returner.

He spent time in 2020 with the San Francisco 49ers, albeit the entire time on the Injured Reserve. He spent the last five games of the season with the Green Bay Packers and had five receptions for 20 yards in four games.

The versatile playmaker has a game remarkably similar to current Jaguar, Jamal Agnew. The latter is a wide receiver, however he was primarily signed to be a special teams returner. Agnew has practiced as the first team returner all of training camp, while also receiving reps at receiver. On Friday, with a litany of receivers missing due to injury and scheduled days off, Agnew took advantage and became one of the quarterbacks favorite targets throughout practice. He proved solid and capable, even hauling in a deep pass from Gardner Minshew II with corner Sidney Jones draped all over Agnew in coverage.

The Jags focused heavily on the receivers during the offseason, working to gather weapons for No. 1 overall pick, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, as well as camp bodies. The club signed free agent Marvin Jones Jr., Agnew, Laquon Treadwell, Phillip Dorsett and Tevin Jones to name a few. They also drafted Jalen Camp out of Georgia Tech, adding to the unit that included DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault and Collin Johnson.

On Friday, Chark missed practice due to a finger injury. Jones was held out for a personal day off. Rookie Josh Imatorbhebhe and practice squad second year player Josh Hammond were both sidelined still yet with injury. Although Imatorbhebhe did stay on the field and mirror each receiver drill throughout practice.

With the receiver unit taking a hit and training camp only half over, the Jacksonville Jaguars needed a few more set of hands to make it through practice. With Tavon Austin, they get that in an experienced receiver as well.