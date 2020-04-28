JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Report: Jaguars Agree to Renegotiated Deal With Guard Andrew Norwell

John Shipley

More than two years after the Jacksonville Jaguars gave left guard Andrew Norwell a contract in free agency that made him the highest-paid guard in NFL history (a title he held for only a few months), the veteran has a reworked deal.

According to a report from Field Yates of ESPN, the Jaguars and Norwell agreed to a renegotiated deal in which Norwell earns more guaranteed money in 2020.

"The Jaguars and G Andrew Norwell agreed to a renegotiated deal in which he earns a $9M fully guaranteed base salary, with the solid chance to earn $2.5M back in realistic incentives. Previously, Norwell was due $11.5M non-guaranteed, now he gets security," Yates said.

Norwell signed a 5 year, $66.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, including a $15 million signing bonus and $30 million guaranteed in the 2018 offseason. Since then, Norwell has started 27 games at left guard, missing five due to injury in 2018.

Norwell, 28, spent four seasons with the Carolina Panthers from 2014-2017 after going undrafted out of Ohio State. He started 54 games for the Panthers and was named to the First-Team All-Pro team in 2017, the season before he signed with the Jaguars.

Through two seasons, Norwell hasn't quite lived up to the mega-contract that former Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin signed him to, but he is still a starter-level player. 

He is one of the key veterans along the Jaguars' offensive line and should be expected to start once again in 2020 since Will Richardson is either an offensive tackle or right guard and 2020 draftee Ben Bartch is a project who won't be ready to start early on in his rookie year. 

Despite this, Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone didn't give Norwell the highest vote of confidence when he was asked about the state of his offensive line before the draft.

"I think Andrew [Norwell] gets beat up pretty good, and there are times when he misses the pass block - his bad plays are bad - and he gets upset with that, but I feel comfortable about that, you know, healthy," Marrone said. 

In a big-picture sense, Norwell's reworked deal doesn't impact the Jaguars' cap situation much unless it pushes down his dead cap money in 2021. As it stands today, Norwell carries an $18 million dead cap in 2020, per Spotrac.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Day Two Live Blog

Our live coverage of day two of the NFL Draft, with all Jaguars updates, news, and more.

John Shipley

by

SI Draft Tracker

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette: ‘I Know It’s a Business’

Despite trade rumors, Leonard Fournette is making it clear that he is going to be prepared to play in 2020 no matter what.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Draft Live Blog

Our up to the minute updates on each of the Jacksonville Jaguars big draft day moments for round 1.

John Shipley

by

SI Draft Tracker

Jaguars Agree to Terms With 18 Undrafted Free Agents

The eighth round selections by the Jaguars were officially announced by the team on Monday.

John Shipley

In Jaguars Cornerback CJ Henderson, Dan Mullen Sees a Ready-Made Pro

In the Jacksonville Jaguars No. 9 pick CJ Henderson, his Florida Gators college coach Dan Mullen sees a ready made pro capable of starting on Day One.

KassidyHill

Post-NFL Draft Odds Give the Jaguars Slim Super Bowl Chances

The Jaguars are once again given slim odds to make the Super Bowl despite an NFL Draft which saw them add a dozen rookies.

John Shipley

Jaguars Begin Voluntary Virtual Offseason Program on Monday

During the COVID-19 outbreak, teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars will be conducting their offseason meetings virtually.

John Shipley

Jaguars Nose Tackle DaVon Hamilton Ready to Work: ‘I Feel Like I’ll Fit Well in Here’

The Jaguars' newest nose tackle is prepared to make his mark in Jacksonville.

John Shipley

Shaq Quarterman is Staying At Home to Change the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Miami Hurricanes linebacker and Jacksonville native Shaq Quarterman to help change the play and culture of Duval.

KassidyHill

Unwrapping the Draft: 5 Observations From the Jaguars' Draft Weekend

Our greatest takeaways from the Jaguars 2020 NFL Draft class, including the traits we believe the Jaguars targeted the most, why they didn't address specific positions, and more.

John Shipley

by

ajjax53