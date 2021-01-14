Report: Jaguars and Urban Meyer in 'Advanced Talks' About Coaching Vacancy

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Jaguars are in advanced talks with Urban Meyer, a sign the two sides could be close to coming to an agreement for him to lead the franchise.

The Jaguars appear to be inching closer to making a head coach hire, potentially the most important hire in franchise history.

The Jaguars have been tied to former Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer throughout the process, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning that the two sides are "in advanced talks" to get a deal done, which is the closest indication yet that the Jaguars and Meyer are set to join forces.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones had also previously indicated the Jaguars would make a potential move today, as well.



Meyer's potential decision to coach the Jaguars in 2021 has taken over headlines during this year's coaching cycle. The question has seemingly always been whether Meyer would be interested in taking the job as opposed to whether the Jaguars were serious about pursuing him.

Jacksonville's coaching search has, more or less, revolved around Meyer, after all. The Jaguars have been tight-lipped about their search, but there have been no reported meetings between them and any other coaching candidates since Titans' offensive coordinator Arthur Smith reportedly interviewed with them on Sunday.

"At this time, it’s Jacksonville as the one and only for Urban Meyer. Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan’s process has led him to Meyer, and Meyer is highly interested, and the two sides are interested in trying to finalize a deal this week," Schefter continued.

The Jaguars reportedly met with Meyer last Friday, but the team has been tied to him for a few weeks.

Schefter said before Week 16's kickoff that teams had shown interest in Meyer, while NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport intensified the report on the day before Jacksonville's Week 17 finale against the Colts.

"The team has shown interest in former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who has been lining up a staff and telling people he's close to in the football community that he expects to land in Jacksonville, per sources," Rapoport wrote on January 2.

Former head coach Doug Marrone, who was fired on January 4, even said after the Week 17 loss that he had talked to owner Shad Khan about the report, to which Khan said, "was news to him".

On the day Marrone was fired, Khan held a press conference in which he outlined what he was looking for in a head coach and made it clear that he would be the decision-maker. Khan shot the Meyer rumors down then, but that was just an hour after Marrone was fired and a vacancy was created.

"And on the rumor of Urban Meyer, obviously, I’ve known Urban over the years through Big Ten and what have you. But we have not spoken to anyone about this job or even, obviously, interviewed him," Khan said.

"I mean, this is something—just made the decision this morning. So, you know there is—and I’ll leave it at that.”

Meyer, 56, has never coached in the NFL but it appears the appeal of Trevor Lawrence and a young roster may draw the former coach out of television. Meyer has had head coach stops with Bowling Green (2001-2002), Utah (2003-2004), Florida (2005-2010), and Ohio State (2012-2018).

During that time, Meyer compiled a 187-32 record, including a 12-3 record in bowl games. Meyer's teams won three national championships and seven conference titles.