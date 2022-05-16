Report: Jaguars Hire 49ers Executive Ethan Waugh As Assistant General Manager

It appears the Jacksonville Jaguars have a new leading voice in the front office and general manager Trent Baalke has a new righthand man.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Jaguars have officially hired 49ers Vice President of player personnel Ethan Waugh as assistant general manager, a move Waugh was linked to last month.

“I saw that report. Obviously, I know Ethan [Waugh] well, worked with Ethan for years in San Francisco and have a lot of respect for him, but that’s news to me," Baalke said in April when asked about a report the Jaguars had offered Waugh a job.

"He’s certainly a guy that again I have great respect for. We are going to add to the personnel department after the draft, but our focus right now is on the draft and not on what we’re going to do after the draft.”

While Waugh doesn't get the press or general manager looks that 49ers' assistant general manager Adam Peters gets, he is still a major piece of what the 49ers' have built. He went to pro days for Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson with John Lynch and Peters last season, showing he is a trusted voice with the 49ers.

Waugh and Baalke have worked together previously, as Baalke was the 49ers' General Manager from 2011 to 2016 and worked for the Niners for 11 years as a scout (2005-2007), Director of Player Personnel (2008-2009), and Vice President of Player Personnel (2010).

Waugh has 17 years of front office experience with the 49ers in a few different capacities. He started as the team’s personnel assistant where he was involved in the evaluation and scouting of college and professional players. Waugh also served as the team’s midwest regional scout (2008-2011), senior personnel assistant (2012-2014), and senior player personnel coordinator (2015-2017) before taking on the role of vice president of player personnel where he oversees the college scouting staff and the daily operations.