Report: Jaguars Interview Ex-Giants Executive Jerry Reese For GM Role

Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday morning that the Jaguars have interviewed ex-New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese for their top position in the front office.

"Former Giants GM Jerry Reese has already interviewed with the Jaguars, according to sources informed of last week's meeting, and Reese is a name to watch as at least five other teams go about their searches for GMs in the coming weeks," NFL Network reported.

The Jaguars have already interviewed ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and will speak with ex-Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith and current Jaguars interim general manager (and former San Francisco 49ers general manager) Trent Baalke for the vacancy.

Originally a scout from 1994-2004, Reese was named director of player personnel in 2004 before becoming general manager in 2007. Reese hasn't worked for any NFL team but the Giants, but his long tenure with the team earned him a look as their general manager during the team's run of two Super Bowl victories.

His decade as general manager saw him work hand-in-hand with Tom Coughlin as they built two Super Bowl teams, but Reese was fired in 2017 after a 2-10 start to the season.

Reese's draft and free agency record is littered with both hits and misses, but this is the case with any general manager who is in the position for as long as he was. With that said, Reese does have experience working in a coach-oriented franchise where the head coach is the face and voice of the franchise.

Former Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell was fired on Nov. 29 after the Jaguars fell to 1-10 following a home loss to the Cleveland Browns. Caldwell served as Jacksonville's general manager since 2013, giving him nearly eight seasons in the role.

In his nearly eight years with the Jaguars, Caldwell compiled a 39-87 record as general manager (counting postseason). The Jaguars lost a double-digit amount of games in every one of these seasons but 2017.

“I’ve met with Dave Caldwell to express my appreciation for his service to the Jacksonville Jaguars as our general manager. Dave was exceptionally committed and determined to bring a winner to Jacksonville, but unfortunately his efforts were not rewarded with the results our fans deserve and our organization expects," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement following Caldwell's firing.

"Our football operation needs new leadership, and we will have it with a new general manager in 2021.”

The 1-13 Jaguars currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.