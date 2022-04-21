Report: Jaguars Make Offer to 49ers' Ethan Waugh For Assistant GM

Waugh is highly sought by GM Trent Baalke and the Jacksonville Jaguars organization and is expected to take the job after the draft barring any snags, per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

At the beginning of the offseason, Owner Shad Khan made it clear that the team is looking at candidates to work both above and below GM Trent Baalke in an effort to revamp the front office and scouting departments following stalled developments in recent years.

Khan and the Jaguars quickly followed up on their promise, offering 49ers’ Vice President of Player Personnel Ethan Waugh an opportunity as the assistant general manager under Trent Baalke according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

Waugh and Baalke have worked together previously, as Baalke was the 49ers' General Manager from 2011 to 2016 and worked for the Niners for 11 years as a scout (2005-2007), Director of Player Personnel (2008-2009), and Vice President of Player Personnel (2010).

Waugh has 17 years of front office experience with the 49ers in a few different capacities. He started as the team’s personnel assistant where he was involved in the evaluation and scouting of college and professional players. Waugh also served as the team’s midwest regional scout (2008-2011), senior personnel assistant (2012-2014), and senior player personnel coordinator (2015-2017) before taking on the role of vice president of player personnel where he oversees the college scouting staff and the daily operations.

Waugh’s experience would be a welcomed addition to a rebuilding Jags team that is committed to building through the draft. Baalke and Khan are likely hoping Waugh’s contributions to the 49ers' draft success will carry over and help expedite the rebuilding process in Jacksonville.

The Jags currently hold the #1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and 11 more picks through the first six rounds, including four in the top 70.