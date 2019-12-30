JaguarMaven
Report: Jaguars’ Owners Meeting With HC Doug Marrone on Tuesday

John Shipley

Per a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jacksonville Jaguars' ownership will meet with head coach Doug Marrone on Tuesday as opposed to deciding on his fate on Black Monday.

"Jaguars’ ownership and HC Doug Marrone are scheduled to meet Tuesday morning, per sources," Schefter tweeted Monday.

Whether Jaguars' owners Shad and Tony Khan decide to keep Marrone in his role in 2020 or relieve him of his duties is still up in the air, and Marrone suggested as much following Jacksonville's 38-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

"For weeks now, it’s always been, ‘Hey, exit interviews, meeting during the week, coming up with a plan,’ and I think Shad and Tony are going to look and see if that’s the right plan and make the best decision," Marrone said about his job status.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported Saturday that Marrone had already been told he'd be fired after Week 17's contest, but several people, including Jim Woodcock, a spokesman for Shad Khan, and Tony Khan himself disputed the report. 

"Reports that Doug Marrone will be dismissed after Sunday’s game are 100 percent incorrect," Woodcock tweeted. "Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes coaching and personnel, midweek next week."

This aligns with what Marrone said on Sunday, as well. Marrone said the report was false and that if he would be fired, it would come in person from Shad or Tony Khan.

“We’ve had a plan for a while," Marrone said. "Obviously the stuff comes out [Saturday], which is kind of joke because the one thing I know about Shad and Tony Khan is that we’ve had communication and it would come from them."

What will Marrone discuss with the Khan family on Tuesday? If what Marrone said on Sunday is any indication, it will be about deciding if Marrone coaching the team moving forward is the right fit for all parties involved.

"The one thing, and I’ll say it again, Shad and Tony want a great football team here. There’s no doubt in my mind, and they are two great owners. It’s just a matter of, does it make sense? Is it right?" Marrone said. 

"Obviously, I’m not going to communicate that here. That’s for a private conversation. This is the way I feel. This is what we have to do. This is what I need. And express those opinions and if it is the right direction, then I’m the right person for the job, and if it isn’t, then I’m not. That’s the case no matter what. That’s the case in coaching wherever.”

