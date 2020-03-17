JaguarReport
Report: Jaguars Set to Release Tight End Geoff Swaim

John Shipley

In an expected move, the Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly decided to release veteran tight end Geoff Swaim one year after signing him, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Swaim, 26, signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract with the Jaguars last March after spending four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. The contract included $1.250 million in guarantees. 

By releasing Swaim, the Jaguars are set to save $3.73 million, according to Spotrac. The team will incur $250,000 in dead money. 

With Swaim no longer in the Jaguars' plans, the cap space has increased by a slim margin, giving them even more room to explore this year's free agency market. According to Spotrac, the Jaguars are set to have a little over $28.5 million in cap space. 

While the Jaguars had a big need at tight end even before they decided to release Swaim, this isn't a move that is particularly surprising. Swaim was largely a non-factor for the Jaguars in 2019, and he was one of the most logical candidates to become a cap-casualty due to his 2020 cap number.

Swaim only played in six games, with two starts, in his lone season with the Jaguars due to an ankle and concussion injury he sustained in Week 6 vs. the New Orleans Saints, which ended his season. 

Swaim was targeted 17 times as a receiver in 2019, with most of his snaps coming as a run blocker. He caught 13 passes for only 65 yards, a meager five yards per catch average and 3.8 yards per target average. 

Ultimately, Swaim only played 199 snaps (18%) for the Jaguars in his only season in Jacksonville. 

The Jaguars were expected to add to the tight end position regardless of Swaim's status entering this offseason, in large part due to the lack of production from the position in 2019 and the need for multiple tight ends in new offensive coordinator Jay Gruden's scheme. 

