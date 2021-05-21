Report: Jaguars' Special Teams Coach Brian Schneider To Step Away Due To 'Personal Reasons'

A recent report indicates Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coach Brian Schneider will step away from the team, citing personal reasons. It's the second time in two years Schneider has taken time away from coaching due to personal reasons.

Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coach Brian Schneider will be stepping away from the team for personal reasons, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

According to Rapoport, "the Jaguars will fully support Schneider and his family during this time.”

Schneider came to Jacksonville from the Seattle Seahawks. He spent 11 years with the Seahawks, having followed Head Coach Pete Carroll from Southern California to the NFL. He stepped away from the Seahawks just days before the 2020 season was set to begin, citing “personal reasons” at that time as well.

After spending most of the 2020 season out of football, Schneider moved cross-country to Jacksonville. Asked back in February why he wanted to return to the sidelines and make the move, he told local media, it boiled down to one thing.

“Really Urban. Coach Meyer and the success he’s had, the philosophy he’s had, I wanted to get in on that and learn as much as I can about that. I love that. Being with [Seattle Seahawks Head Coach] Pete [Carroll] and being with Pete from the transition from USC to Seattle and the NFL was a wonderful experience. Those guys, obviously I love them. I love Pete. I love [Seahawks General Manager] John Schneider.

“Just the opportunity to grow and really see another way to do things. As I continue to grow in my philosophy, it was too good of an opportunity to pass up. What’s most important to me is to see it built from the ground up. And that’s what’s going to happen. Just unbelievably lucky and excited to be here.”

This is the second coach hired by Meyer to step-away from the team this offseason. The first was Chris Doyle, the former director of sports performance. Following backlash from the hiring, stemming from Doyle’s dismal from Iowa related to purported racism and bullying tactics, Doyle resigned from his Jaguars position.

At this time, no replacement for Schneider has been named and it's unclear if he plans to return to his post in any fashion. Head Coach Urban Meyer is next scheduled to speak with local media mid-next week.