Report: Jaguars' TE James O'Shaughnessy Sustained Sprained Ankle vs. Broncos

Jacksonville Jaguars' veteran tight end James O'Shaughnessy will be out three to four weeks with a sprained ankle, according to a report from Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

The purportedly sprained ankle injury occurred during the Jaguars week two loss to the Denver Broncos. The team should know more Monday and Head Coach Urban Meyer is expected to meet with local media this afternoon.

O'Shaughnessy was the team's incumbent starting tight end and starter. He was also the primary pass catching option at the position. The club did sign veteran free agent Chris Manhertz this offseason, albeit primarily as a blocking tight end. Jacksonville also drafted rookie Ohio State alum Luke Farrell this past April.

In the Jags week one match, O'Shaughnessy had six receptions on six targets, for 48 yards. Versus Denver, he had one reception on one target for 24 yards.

All other tight ends (Manhertz and Farrell) had two receptions on three targets for 28 total yards and a touchdown (Manhertz versus the Texans) during the first two games.

The Jaguars signed free agent tight end Jacob Hollister just before the regular season began. Hollister was brought in to give the tight end unit a better pass catching option, but has been inactive for both games now. The tight end had one of his best seasons in the NFL while playing for the Seattle Seahawks, under then offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who is now the passing game coordinator for the Jags.

Last Thursday, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell explained there's still an ongoing learning process for Hollister, given he wasn't present for much of the offseason.

“We’re getting him up to speed first. Obviously, he has to learn the terminology and the things that we’re doing. We’re practicing each and every day and making those decisions at the end of the week.”