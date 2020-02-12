Gardner Minshew II and Nick Foles may at long last have a position coach again. According to a report from Jordan Raanan of ESPN on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars have elected to hire ex-New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as quarterbacks coach.

McAdoo would join Jay Gruden, another former NFC East head coach, as new additions to head coach Doug Marrone's revamped coaching staff. McAdoo interviewed for the position of Jacksonville's offensive coordinator a few weeks ago but was ultimately passed over in favor of Gruden, who was hired on Jan. 21.

Former quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich, who served under Marrone in the role from 2017-2019, accepted a head coach position in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Eskimos during the regular season and departed once the 2019 season ended, creating a big vacancy on Marrone's staff.

With McAdoo on the staff, Marrone would have two offensive assistants with head coach experience, an obvious benefit for a team that finished 6-10 last season.

McAdoo, 42, called plays as the Giants' offensive coordinator for two years (2014-2015) under Tom Coughlin. He then called plays as the team's head coach in 2016 when he replaced Coughlin, and called plays for the start of the 2017 season but eventually handed the duties over to offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan.

McAdoo helped quarterback Eli Manning have some of the best statistical seasons of his entire career during his time as the team's play-caller, and he led the Giants to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance in his first season as head coach. In 2017, McAdoo was fired after a 2-10 start to the season.

This wouldn't be McAdoo's first tenure as a quarterbacks coach, either. He coached quarterbacks for the Green Bay Packers from 2012-2013, the job that made him a prime candidate for the Giants' offensive coordinator position.

McAdoo has been out of the NFL since his tenure with the Giants ended, so Jacksonville gives him a chance to resurface as an offensive coach as well as a chance to develop a young quarterback in Minshew.