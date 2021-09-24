Jaguars Work Out Former Eagles TE—and Meyer Product—Trey Burton

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly invited tight end Trey Burton in for a workout. Burton was a quarterback recruit for Head Coach Urban Meyer at Florida, and went on to play tight end for several teams in the league.

The club is incredibly thin at the position, after placing starter James O'Shaughnessy on the Injured Reserve list this week. Chris Manhertz is still an option, albeit as more of a blocking tight end. Although he did score the Jags first touchdown of the season. Rookie Luke Farrell has made little to no impact thus far.

The Jags signed free agent Jacob Hollister just before the regular season began. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said on Thursday that with O'Shaughnessy out, it would be up to Hollister to make sure there's no drop off in impact.

“That’s the next man up, so [Jacob] Hollister will be going this week and we’ll fit him into the different roles and positions that we need him in to help the offense.”

Still looking for options though, the team turned to a face with whom the coach was already comfortable.

Burton originally entered the league in 2014, as an undrafted free agent, with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent four years with the Eagles. He's most known in the NFL for the pivotal role he played in one of the most improbable plays in NFL history. Burton took a pitch in the redzone and threw a touchdown pass to Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles. The "Philly Special" helped the Eagles clinch Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots.

Burton was actually recruited to the Florida Gators as a quarterback, under then UF head coach—and current Jaguars head coach—Urban Meyer. A Venice, Florida native, Burton arrived in Gainesville to play quarterback in Meyer's spread offense.

A gifted athlete, he also played tight end, wide receiver and full back. After Meyer left UF and the Gators hired Will Muschamp, Burton shifted full time to a tight end role. However, he does still hold the record for most touchdowns in a game (breaking Tim Tebow's record) with six scores responsible for against the Kentucky Wildcats.

After his time with the Eagles, Burton signed as a free agent with the Chicago Bears. He had his best statistical season in 2018, appearing in all 16 games and finishing with 54 receptions for 569 yards and six touchdowns. He had seven plays of 20 plus yards that season.

After two years with the Bears, Burton signed a one year deal with the Indianapolis Colts. In his most recent season, Burton finished with 28 receptions for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

Given his elusiveness as well as experience as a passer, Burton could provide a look in practice as Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback facing the Jaguars on Sunday. However, it is a little late in the week for that to matter. Meyer told reporters this week he wouldn't use Jamal Agnew or other recruiters to emulate Murray, wanting to save their legs for a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game the following week.

The Jaguars are set to kickoff agains the Cardinals at 1pm Eastern on Sunday, from TIAA Bank Field. As things currently stand, the Jaguars would have Manhertz, Farrell and Hollister available at tight end.