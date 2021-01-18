Report: John Idzik Gone From Jaguars' Front Office

John Idzik spent six years in Jacksonville's front office but he will not be a part of the Urban Meyer regime, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't yet announced a new general manager, but one of the previous general manager's closest assistants will reportedly not be a part of the team's new direction.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday that the Jaguars had 'parted ways' with John Idzik, who had served as special assistant to the general manager under Dave Caldwell.

Idzik joined Jacksonville in 2015 and spent the last six seasons playing a major role in the team's structuring of contracts.

"In his role, he works closely with General Manager David Caldwell and his staff in pro and college player evaluations, pro advances, salary cap management, contract negotiations and football administration," the Jaguars team site profile of Idzik reads.

Jacksonville is currently remaking its entire football operations following the hiring of Urban Meyer as head coach. Former general manager Dave Caldwell was fired on November 29 after spending eight seasons in the role.

The Jaguars have yet to fill the vacant front office position, though it is clear that Meyer will play a large role in how the team evaluates and runs day-to-day moving forward.

"My whole aspect—and this started really about 15 months ago—that we need to be a coach-centric team and organization, where the head coach really has to lead the kind of players he wants, the kind of team we need to be. And the general manager, myself, we have to support that mission. And somehow, someway, that had been lost," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said last Friday. "The idea here is really more about transparency, collaboration, teamwork and accountability. So I think this would lead to the natural question.

"I mean, I’ve talked to Urban about our general manger, who it ought to be and we’re working together on it. I hope we’ll have an announcement or something in the next week or so, but the objective is going to be that—and I’ve shared this with Urban, he’s on board—both of them will be reporting to me. But everybody in the organization, I mean, we’re going to be carrying out Urban’s vision of the team and the kind of players we want.”

The Jaguars have a 12-36 record over the last three seasons and have failed to find a franchise quarterback, which is ultimately what led to Marrone and Caldwell being replaced.

Jacksonville finished 2020 with a franchise-worst 1-15 record, earning the team the No. 1 overall pick for the first time in franchise history. The next general manager and his top front office lieutenants will have 11 draft picks, including four in the first two rounds and five picks within the top-65.