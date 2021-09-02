Report: Travis Etienne to Undergo Surgery on Thursday

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is undergoing his season-ending foot surgery on Thursday, which will keep him out of physical action for four months.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne won't play in 2021, with the No. 25 overall pick being placed on injured reserve before he could officially debut as a result of a season-ending foot injury. And according to reports, Etienne will go into surgery today on the foot, which was classified as a Linsfranc injury.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Etienne will have his surgery performed by Dr. Robert Anderson and sideline Etienne for four months, which would ideally give Etienne time to return in 2022 for his sophomore season.

Etienne played three snaps in the second week of the preseason before the former Clemson star and the ACC's all-time leading rusher left the game with a foot injury. The Jaguars were expected to utilize Etienne all over the offense, featuring him as a "slash" weapon who could win both on the ground and as a receiving threat.

Etienne and the Jaguars will now have to wait until 2022 to see those plans unfold, with Etienne's injury serving as a significant blow to a growing and still-developing Jaguars offense.

"That was a shot in the jaw, that one. He was really coming on in practice and we saw his big play ability in practice, not in a game yet. [It’s a] tough injury," Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said after the injury. "How do we fill that? We’re still in that conversation right now.”

Etienne was drafted to the Jaguars immediately after Jacksonville selected his former teammate, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, with the No. 1 overall pick. Etienne's injury served as a shock to Lawrence's system since he has never seen Etienne hurt, but the team's starting quarterback has faith in his long-time teammate to bounce back better than ever.

"I think he is handling it well — obviously that sucks. I’ve played with him for four years and have never seen him hurt. This is like the first serious injury of his playing career so it is tough," Lawrence said.

"He is handling it great but just trying to support him and keep him locked in because he will be out physically but this will be a really good time mentally to make sure he is learning everything and getting ahead so that when he does come back it will make it that much easier for him. He is doing really well — obviously it is tough with that injury especially right before the season starts but he is going to be good.”