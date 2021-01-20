Reports: Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone to Join Nick Saban's Alabama Staff

The former Jaguars head coach has reportedly found his next stop back in the college ranks. Doug Marrone spent four years as Jacksonville's head coach.

It looks like former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone won't have to wait very long for his next coaching opportunity, with multiple reports stating Marrone is set to be hired by the University of Alabama.

Rumors have swirled this week about Marrone potentially joining Nick Saban's staff as an offensive line coach, and Matt Zenitz of AL.com reported Wednesday morning that the Crimson Tide had officially landed the two-time NFL head coach.

It isn't very surprising to see Marrone land on Saban's staff for multiple reasons. Saban has brought numerous former head coaches to his coaching staff over the last several years, launching head coaching roles for a few of them.

Earlier this month, Alabama also reportedly struck a deal with former Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien as their next offensive coordinator. Marrone and O'Brien have a close friendship that dates back many years, making it hardly a shock to see Marrone land with O'Brien and Saban.

"I think most everyone knows that Bill [O’Brien] and I obviously have a friendship that probably leans towards more of a brother type relationship, so, for me, speaking to him is not an unusual thing. We speak quite a bit," Marrone said on October 7.

"I know this, definitely in this league, I would say that I probably know him better than anyone and I know that he’s an outstanding football coach, he’s proven that. I know that he’s very loyal to his coaches and players and organizations. I think that he’s a guy that has won four out of five titles in the AFC South and I think he’s someone that’s an outstanding family man, he cares. I mean there’s just so many great qualities. I can’t believe I have to say this publicly now because normally I’d bust his chops."

Marrone finished his four-year Jaguars tenure with a 23-43 regular season record and a 2-1 record in the postseason. The former Buffalo Bills head coach was first hired as an offensive line coach and assistant head coach in 2015 before being named interim head coach in 2016 and eventually hired as head coach in 2017. He was the sixth head coach in team history and the fifth full-time head coach.

The Jaguars finished 2020 in last place in the AFC South with a 1-15 record, the worst single-season record in franchise history. Marrone was fired the day following the 2017 season finale and has since been replaced by Urban Meyer.

Marrone has an extensive background as an offensive line coach at both the NFL and college levels. He last coached in college as the head coach of Syracuse from 2009-2012.