Report: Jaguars Sign Versatile Veteran Defender Cassius Marsh to One-Year Deal

Shortly after veteran defensive tackle Al Woods was announced to have joined the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team added another defender to provide depth and experience. According to Mark Long of the Associated Press, the team has signed linebacker and defensive end Cassius Marsh on a one-year deal.

Last year, Marsh played for the Arizona Cardinals, giving the Cardinals' defense depth on the edge. In 16 games (three starts) in Arizona, Marsh recorded 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Marsh has had experience at both defensive end and outside linebacker in the first six years of his career. Marsh, a 2014 fourth-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks, spent the first three years of his career in Seattle, playing in 37 games and recording three sacks.

Marsh then spent some time with the New England Patriots before landing with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, where he remained until the end of 2018.

In 84 career games (eight starts), Marsh has recorded 159 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, and four forced fumbles. The most sacks Marsh has recorded in a single season was 5.5 sacks with San Francisco in 2018.

Marsh fits the mold of past outside linebacker/defensive end hybrids that general manager Dave Caldwell has signed in the past due to his similarities with Dan Skuta and Dekoda Watson.

Overall, Marsh should be expected to give the Jaguars some veteran depth up front and will likely be an addition to the special teams unit. Marsh has never played more than 51% of a team's defensive snaps in a single season, and it remains to be seen if that will change with the Jaguars in 2020.