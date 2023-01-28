Respect From The Hardwood: Kevin Durant Explains Why The Jaguars Caught His Eye

The Brooklyn Nets star is the latest to recognize the progress being made in Duval County.

Game recognizes game. With their play this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have earned the respect of many, including NBA phenom Kevin Durant.

While Durant was among the masses who initially questioned the moves the Jags made this previous offseason, when things were clicking down the stretch the 13x All-Star was among those who became enamored with the teams new found success. On his podcast The ETC’s, Durant made clear that the Jaguars have come a long way, thanks in large part to their core offensive pieces.

“ Jaguars came with it that first game,” Durant said. “They played well, they just have never been there before. Love Trevor Lawrence, love Etienne, love Christian Kirk. I thought, sorry, that he was a little overpaid when he first got his money, and then I was like nah. He was balling in Arizona, but he got paid like he’s one of the best in the league. But he showed up this year though. He shut me up for sure.”

Additionally, Durant was quick to credit Doug Pederson’s established track record as an NFL head coach, and the implementation of his system for instant success in year one.

“They got a good system going over there and they got a championship winning head coach,” Durant said. “That always helps.”

Attracting the attention of a two-time NBA champion and elite talent is big for the Jaguars and their increasingly optimistic outlook around the sports world. The culture shift is on in Duval County, and one that has already drastically changed for the better in year one.