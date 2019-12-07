Jaguar
Ronnie Harrison Questionable For Chargers Game

John Shipley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It is still up in the air if a banged up Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) defense will have starting safety Ronnie Harrison as the team hosts the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday as Harrison is still dealing with a concussion he sustained against the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago.

Harrison is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, making him one of only two Jaguars on the Sunday injury report. Tight end Seth DeValve is doubtful with an oblique injury.

"Ronnie is still in the (concussion) protocol, so he has a chance to get out tomorrow," head coach Doug Marrone said at TIAA Bank Field on Friday. "We will just see how he goes tomorrow."

With Harrison out of the lineup in last week's 28-11 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Jaguars deployed a platoon of rookie undrafted safety Andrew Wingard and recently signed safety Marcus Gilchrist to fill his role in a defense that is already missing Marcell Dareus and Myles Jack.

"I thought Andrew - I thought he has been getting better," Marrone said. "I think you can see that on the film. So he is back there, J-Dub (Jarrod Wilson) is back there, and we will have Marcus obviously in some things." 

Defensive coordinator Todd Wash was complimentary of both Wingard and Gilchrist on Thursday when asked about the safety situation if Harrison can't play.

"I was really encouraged with how Andrew responded from two weeks ago to last week and how he played. He got in there, he competed, he battled. He made some plays," Wash said. "Obviously, he would like to have a couple back, as we all would. I thought Andrew played extremely well. The addition of Marcus [Gilchrist], I think that really helped us out also. He was playing more on third downs and in two-minute situations. I think he has some really big play ability, so we felt comfortable with those two."

"Obviously, we would like to get Ronnie back as quick as we can, but we have to check with the doctors on that.”

