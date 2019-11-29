Ronnie Harrison Ruled Out vs. Buccaneers, Myles Jack Is Questionable

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) went a few weeks with a relatively healthy roster following their Week 10 bye, but it seems as if that fortune has finally changed as the status of several starting defenders is in question for Sunday's game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) at TIAA Bank Field.

Jacksonville ruled out strong safety Ronnie Harrison (concussion) and ruled cornerback Tre Herndon (shoulder) and linebacker Myles Jack (knee) questionable for Sunday's game. Tight end Seth DeValve (oblique) was also ruled out for the third consecutive week.

Harrison sustained a concussion on his 11th snap in a loss against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 and rookie undrafted safety Andrew Wingard took his place in the starting defense. With Harrison already ruled out of Sunday's contest, Jacksonville is still evaluating how to approach the position. Jacksonville did add a safety to its roster this week, signing street free agent Marcus Gilchrist.

“We have a couple guys, we’re looking at some things, both every down, situationally," Marrone said following Friday's practice. "We’re trying to get [Marcus] Gilchrist up to speed, but it’ll be just kind of like it was when he went out. Andrew [Wingard] will be there, and J-Dub’s [Jarrod Wilson] back there."

If Herndon doesn't suit up Sunday, the loss of both him and Harrison would likely be disastrous for Jacksonville considering the Jaguars are facing a team with two 1,000 yard receivers in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

As for Jack, he practiced for the first time all week on Friday as he partook in practice in a limited capacity. Jack sustained a knee injury against the Titans, but has been an iron man for the Jaguars since being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. If he misses Sunday's game, it would be the first missed game of his NFL career.

Jack may have a good shot to go on Sunday considering the positive assessment Marrone gave for how he looked on the practice field on Friday.

“I thought he looked better than I thought he was going to look coming out on the field," Marrone said. "I still think we just have to make sure we make a good decision on whether he’s up or not, but I thought he looked better.”