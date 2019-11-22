Jaguar
Rookie Phenom Josh Allen Racking Up Pro Bowl Votes

John Shipley

While the Jacksonville Jaguars learned earlier this week that none of their players are currently leading in Pro Bowl votes for their position in the AFC, the team released some positive Pro Bowl news on Friday.

Rookie defensive end Josh Allen, who was selected by Jacksonville with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has so far earned the second-most fan votes of any AFC defensive end. 

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa lead all AFC defensive ends in fan votes with 62,029 as of Wednesday night. So far, it looks like Allen is right behind the veteran despite only having 10 career games under his belt thus far.

Allen has been everything the Jaguars were hoping he'd be and even more through his first 10 games. He has backed up veteran defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and formed a scary tandem with Ngakoue on passing downs, terrorizing offenses over the last several weeks.

In 10 games, Allen has eight sacks, nine tackles for loss, 32 quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles. He has been equally dominant against both the run and pass, and per head coach Doug Marrone his snaps should only increase moving forward, which is good news for his Pro Bowl odds as it could lead to even more production.

“Obviously we want to get things in waves, and get our guys in the best situations down and distance wise, but to your point, that’s one of the things we’re looking at," Marrone said Monday when asked if Allen would see more snaps after playing 51% of snaps. 

"That hey, maybe we have to look at what we’re doing early on and getting some increased snaps. Now, where those snaps are increased along the line, we haven’t gotten to that yet, those are things that we’re discussing, but I think that’s a good point. It’s one that’s been brought up and we’re addressing it today.”

Allen is tied for fourth in the AFC in sacks and only trails Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (10.5 sacks), Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (10 sacks) and Bosa (8.5 sacks). 

