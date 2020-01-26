Senior Bowl Game Winners From a Jaguars Perspective: Who Impressed?

The 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl has officially ended. After a nonstop week of practices, interviews with teams, media sessions, and more, players will now be able to hang up their cleats and shoulder pads for a few months.

The annual all-star game, which pits the top senior prospects against each other as the two sides are coached by NFL teams, took place Saturday and culminated in a 34-17 North squad (coached by Detroit Lions) victory over the South squad (coached by Cincinnati Bengals).

The biggest talking points surrounding the game revolved around quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Jordan Love, but we watched the game from a Jacksonville Jaguars perspective and instead focused on potential positions the Jaguars could target come April.

Of course, the Senior Bowl game isn't always indicative of NFL success. Just look at past most valuable players chosen from the game such as E.J. Manuel in 2013 and Ameer Abdullah in 2015. But the game does give us a look at where these players currently are at in their developments and where they need to go from here.

So, who impressed us Saturday that would make sense for the Jaguars? There are quite a few to choose from.

RBs from both teams

Running backs took center stage during Saturday's game, which players from each squad leaving big impressions. TCU's Darius Anderson rushed seven times for 43 yards and caught a 75-yard touchdown pass, looking like an explosive do it all back for the next level. Florida's Lamical Perine ran the ball well, displaying good vision and strength on seven carries for 42 yards, as well as adding a 16-yard touchdown catch on a screen play. UCLA's Joshua Kelley was maybe the most impressive of the bunch, showing terrific burst, patience to read his blocks, and playmaking ability on 15 carries for 105 yards. If Jacksonville wants to add another running back to their building, any of these would make solid fits as athletic backs who can catch the ball out of the backfield.

LSU OG Damien Lewis

Damien Lewis had a great week of practice in Mobile, and his strong week translated to Saturday's games. Lewis mauled defenders in the run game, creating holes for running backs whether he was taking on defensive tackles on zone plays or linebackers at the second level. Speaking of the second level, Lewis shined on Perine's aforementioned touchdown, blocking two linebackers while leading the way and blocking in space.

Michigan DE/OLB Josh Uche

Josh Uche was a pass-rushing demon in practices this past week, and he continued his dominance on Saturday. With terrific bend around the edge and a first step that is hard for offensive tackles to adjust to, Uche has all of the traits to give offensive tackles fits. He was a nuisance for tackles throughout the game Saturday and could excel as either a stand-up pass-rusher or one with his hand in the ground.

Utah DE Bradlee Anae

Maybe nobody put up better numbers Saturday than Utah's Bradlee Anae, who recorded three sacks and terrorized blockers all game. Anae is no stranger to sacks, as his 29.5 career sacks are the most in Utah's history, and he flashed the technical skill and speed-to-power ability Saturday that made him such a productive college player.

Dayton TE Adam Trautman

Maybe the most impressive tight end on this year's Senior Bowl roster, Adam Trautman didn't stuff the stat sheet much Saturday (two catches for 10 yards) but it was what he did when he didn't have the ball that impressed us. He ran impressive routes, getting easy separation out of his breaks, and really flashed as a blocker. He looks to have the attitude, technique, and strength it takes to block at the next level, something that Trautman said throughout this week was the biggest thing he wanted to show teams.

Georgia Southern CB Kindle Vildor

Another small school stud who helped himself this week, Kindle Vildor had a tendency to make highlight plays throughout practices thanks to his ball skills and ability to outleap receivers, and he showed the same on Saturday. He was smooth in coverage, rarely finding himself out of place. This helped him during the game as he was able to force a takeaway after a Shea Patterson pass sailed.