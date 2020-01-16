Senior Bowl Preview: 5 Wide Receivers in Mobile the Jaguars Should Be Interested In

Every January, herds of NFL coaches, scouts, front office executives and more flock to Mobile, Alabama for the Reese's Senior Bowl. Here, they are able to witness first-hand how the top senior NFL Draft Prospects take to NFL coaching and perform in individual drills.

This year's Senior Bowl, which will be played on Jan. 25, will once again provide teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars a key opportunity to scout their potential picks come April.

JaguarMaven will be present at Mobile this year to provide the most comprehensive content possible for Jaguars coverage, but until then we will preview each position group leading up to the week of practice.

Jacksonville could look to draft a wide receiver early in the 2020 NFL Draft thanks to some depth issues at the position on the team's current roster. Luckily for the Jaguars, there is a deep group of pass-catchers at this year's Senior Bowl who the Jaguars will be able to get an up-close look at.

Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk

The 6-feet-1, 206 pound Brandon Aiyuk exploded onto the scene at Arizona State in 2019, recording 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns on 65 receptions and establishing himself as a dangerous playmaker at any part of the field. Aiyuk was also an impressive return man, making him a likely valuable commodity come April considering how dangerous he is with a football in his hands. For a Jaguars team hungry for offensive weapons, Aiyuk is a player worth watching.

Texas A & M WR Quartney Davis

Quartney Davis had a solid year for the Aggies in 2019, demonstrating impressive ability after the catch and the type of playmaking skills which should entice any NFL offensive mind. Davis (6-feet-2, 202 pounds) caught 54 passes for 616 yards and four touchdowns, though he cooled off after a hot start. Davis has the build and traits (good route running, natural runner in open space) the Jaguars covet in a wide receiver, so it makes sense to pay close attention to his week of practice.

Ohio State WR K.J. Hill

A smaller wide receiver, K.J. Hill is reminiscent of a less productive version of Dede Westbrook coming out of the University of Oklahoma. Hill was never one of the nation's top wide receivers statistically like Westbrook was, but he won in similar ways. Hill (6-feet, 195 pounds) is shifty after the catch and feasts on defenses as an underneath target. Catching 195 receptions, 2,003 yards, and 20 touchdowns during his time as a Buckeye, Hill has the quickness and pedigree to impress teams like the Jaguars in Mobile.

Texas WR Collin Johnson

A physical, big-bodied wide receiver, Colin Johnson (6-feet-6, 220 pounds) would automatically be the Jaguars' largest presence in the receiver room. He excels in areas that other Jaguars don't, such as boxing out defensive backs for the ball when it is in the air, showing dominance at the catch point, and the physicality to mix it up with cornerbacks in the red-zone. Johnson only played in six games in 2019 and caught only 35 passes for 497 yards and two touchdowns, so Mobile is a chance for him to show evaluators that his name never should have fallen off anyone's radars.

USC WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Michael Pittman was one of the best wide receivers in college football in 2019, as the 6-feet-4, 220 pound wideout caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns, putting his name on the map when it came to the NFL Draft process. Pittman has strong hands, can climb the ladder for the ball, and uses his large catch radius to his advantage. He fits as the type of wide receiver the Jaguars are desperately needing to add to their offense.