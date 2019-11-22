Jaguar
Seth DeValve Ruled Out for Sunday, but Jaguars Are Healthy Otherwise

John Shipley

This time last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars roster was dismantled by injuries to several core players and it seemed like the Jaguars were having to rely on a new set of backups or journeymen each week. This year seems to be the complete opposite, as for the second straight game the Jaguars only have one player on their game day injury report. 

Tight end Seth DeValve has been ruled out of Sunday's game vs. the Tennesee Titans due to an oblique injury. He also missed last week's game vs. the Indianapolis Colts. 

The good injury luck didn't play much of a factor last week since the Jaguars were still dominated by the Colts en route to a 33-13 loss, but it is still a piece of good news for a 4-6 Jaguars team that desperately needs all the positive momentum it can get. 

With DeValve out on Sunday, the Jaguars will be missing each of their top four tight ends from the beginning of the season. Tight ends James O'Shaughnessy (ACL), Geoff Swaim (concussion/ankle), and rookie Josh Oliver (back) are all on the team's injured reserve list, and DeValve is yet another hit to the position. 

With so many tight ends out, Jacksonville is going to rely on career backup Ben Koyack, former practice squad member Charles Jones (who has yet to play in an NFL game) and veteran Nick O'Leary, who was signed as a street free agent earlier this week. Jacksonville has not gotten any production from the tight end position since O'Shaughnessy went down in Week 5, and that should be expected to continue this week.

