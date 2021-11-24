Jaguars vs. Falcons: Griffin Misses Wednesday’s Practice, Robinson Is Limited

With the Jaguars (2-8) preparing to face the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at TIAA Bank Field in Week 12, the week's first injury report from practice has been released, with several important names included.

The Jaguars were missing two key defenders in Wednesday's practice, with both Shaquill Griffin (concussion) and linebacker Myles Jack (knee) missing the day before the Jaguars broke for Thanksgiving.

Griffin was concussed before halftime in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and has since been placed in the concussion protocol. Meyer said on Tuesday that Griffin is day-to-day, with the Jaguars' contingency plan behind Griffin likely coming down to Nevin Lawson.

“Everything’s day to day. Everyone’s working through it, and we’ll see where it is at the end of the week, but we fully expect everyone to get back when they can," Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen said on Wednesday about injuries in the secondary, including Griffin's.

Griffin has started all 10 games for the Jaguars this season, recording 36 tackles, five pass deflections, and one forced fumble in his first season with the team. Griffin has typically shadowed the opposing offense's best receiver, so any potential absence this week would be significant.

As for Jack, who has started nine games for the Jaguars this season, Meyer said he expects him to be available on Sunday. Otherwise, the only other player to miss Wednesday's practice was wide receiver and returner Tavon Austin with a shoulder injury. The Jaguars are facing a crisis at receiver due to season-ending injuries to DJ Chark and Jamal Agnew, though the team signed Jaydon Mickens on Wednesday to fill out the receiver room and add another returner,

As for limited participants in the practice, the list is far lengthier. The Jaguars reported the following players all as limited in Wednesday's practice:

P Logan Cooke (left knee)

RB James Robinson (heel/knee)

CB Tyson Campbell (shoulder)

S Andre Cisco (groin)

LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)

Robinson has been injured since the Jaguars' Week 8 contest vs. the Seattle Seahawks, missing Week 9 and then being listed as questionable in the last two weeks before going on to playing in each game.

“James is a fighter. He has been fighting through you know the heel [and] the knee. Once your lower leg, you have an injury. He is fighting through it and he has made a couple great runs for us," Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said on Wednesday.

"You know, he will continue to rehab and work his way back. In the meantime, he will be in there and then you have to spell him with Carlos [Hyde] and other guys that we are using."

Meanwhile, Campbell and Cisco are two top-100 draft picks who each left Sunday's game with injuries. Despite the injuries to both, Meyer has appeared confident throughout the week in the availability of both for Sunday, and Wednesday's practice report reinforces that.

“I think we’re going to be okay there. It’s day to day. He has an AC sprain. It’s nothing major," Meyer said this week about Campbell's injury.