In one of the most shocking moves in recent franchise history, the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens, JaguarReport has confirmed.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero were the first to report the trade, which will reportedly net the Jaguars a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The massive trade is a surprise considering Campbell's status in the Jaguars' organization, where he was known as the ultimate leader and the example the franchise wanted to be set for all other players. This trade follows last week's trade of cornerback A.J. Bouye to the Denver Broncos for a 2020 fourth-round selection, indicating a massive shifting of the Jaguars' roster.

Campbell, 34, was set to account for a $15 million cap hit in 2020. With this money cleared, the Jaguars will now have around $28 million in cap space. The exact number is not yet known as the value of the franchise tag the team placed on defensive end Yannick Ngakoue earlier in the week still has to be determined.

The Jaguars now own 11 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, with multiple picks in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds.

In trading Campbell, the Jaguars have dealt the face of their defense and the voice of their locker room. Campbell's veteran presence was felt throughout the entire organization, and he played a big role in the development of younger teammates such as Ngakoue and defensive end Josh Allen.

Campbell won the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for the example he set on and off the field as a member of the Jaguars. He is the first player in franchise history to win the award.

Campbell signed a four-year contract with the Jaguars in 2017 after spending the first nine years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. He immediately became a key piece of the defense and helped lead Jacksonville to the AFC Championship game in his first season with the team. His 14.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2017 earned him a Pro Bowl bid and a first-team All-Pro honor.

Campbell made the Pro Bowl in every season he played in Jacksonville, totaling 31.5 sacks, 44 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles. In 2019, Campbell recorded 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

After three years in Jacksonville, Campbell will leave the Jaguars as one of the most productive players in franchise history. In 48 career regular season games with them, his 31.5 sacks are the fourth-most in team history, a major feat considering his short tenure.

Now, the Jaguars have made it clear they are entering rebuild mode. Campbell was expected by many to remain on the roster in the final year of his contract. Instead, he will don the purple and black as the Jaguars look ahead to the future.