Should the Jaguars Re-Sign Dawuane Smoot?

With Dawuane Smoot's rookie contract expiring, what should the Jaguars do with him moving forward? Should they give him a new contract or let him test the waters in free agency?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for what promises to be one of their most influential offseasons in franchise history. With the No. 1 overall pick and ample draft capital—to build on a club record 12 picks from the 2020 NFL Draft—the Jags have a chance to change the face of the franchise for the future, starting this spring.

Despite the first and second-year players that will inevitably shape the roster in the coming months, there are still valuable options for the Jaguars already on the roster. With free agency set to open in just over two months (March 17) the Jags must begin to build their 2021 roster now with options from those currently in the locker room set to become FA’s this spring.

One player whose contract is set to expire in March is defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, the team's third-round selection from 2017 and reigning sack leader.

Smoot's first two years in Jacksonville were largely uneventful, but the versatile defender has improved by leaps and bounds over the last two seasons. After recording zero sacks in his first two seasons, Smoot is second on the team in sacks since the 2019 season began with 11.5.

But should Smoot's recent improvement convince the Jaguars to give him a second contract? Or should the Jaguars and new head coach Urban Meyer let Smoot walk and test the market in free agency? We weigh the pros and cons here.

Buy

The Jaguars collected just 18 sacks in 2020, so are they in a position to let their most productive defensive lineman from a year ago walk? That will depend on the price, but Smoot's 2020 season was impressive and proved his six sacks in 2019 weren't a fluke.

Smoot collected 5.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits in 2020, the only Jaguars defender to have more than 2.5 sacks. He was also the only defender to have more than 11 quarterback hits. According to Pro Football Focus, Smoot led the team in pressures with 32, a career-high. While Smoot's sack number went down, he generated more pressures than in 2019 (18) and generated pressure at a higher frequency. He generated one pressure per every 16.16 snaps in 2019, but did so per every 12.59 snaps in 2020.

Simply put, Smoot had a career year last fall despite nearly every other Jaguars defender not named Myles Jack struggling. If the Jaguars can retain him at a reasonable rate for his role, there is no reason to think his production couldn't remain this consistent. The light switch has come on in a big way for Smoot over the last two years, and he is now an established valuable piece of a defensive line rotation.

Smoot also has shown some willingness to remain in Jacksonville himself. He became more of a leader in 2020 and would be one of the team's longest-tenured players if still on the roster in 2021, so his voice could be key in the transition to Meyer's regime.

"Well, I already bought a house here so I’m looking to stay here. My family loves it here. I love it here. It’s a lot of opportunity here, so I’m definitely trying to stay here for a long time," Smoot said in December.

"I would say I need to be paid what I’m worth. Let me just say that," Smoot continued when asked about his potential price range in free agency.

Smoot is an ascending player, wants to stay in Jacksonville, and is one of the most productive defenders from a year ago. If the price is right, there is a big reason for the Jaguars to consider re-signing him.

Sell

The price tag that will be attached to Smoot's contract in March will likely be the deciding point. If the Jaguars pay him like an upper-echelon fifth defensive lineman (top reserve), then it is fair to argue for them to retain him. If it is above that, then it could be a tough sell.

The Jaguars will likely be looking to completely revamp their defensive line during free agency considering the holes all along it. Smoot's second contract could be a part of the rebuilding of that unit, but perhaps the Jaguars would rather the money be spent on external options.

Smoot's numbers over the last two seasons are impressive, but his best role is likely that of a rotational defender and not a starter. Good defensive lines are filled with these types of players so this isn't a knock by any means, but it does need to be considered when the Jaguars have to value Smoot's potential contract.

Finally, there is the question of whether Smoot will fit in Jacksonville's new defensive scheme moving forward. Smoot has played the 'big end' position in Jacksonville's 4-3 defense over the last four seasons and has taken snaps at defensive tackle as well. If the Jaguars move to a different scheme in terms of the defensive front, would Smoot still be as effective as he has been over the last two seasons?

The Numbers

One potential contract that Smoot's could match is Emmanuel Ogbah from last offseason. Ogbah had 5.5 sacks with the Chiefs in 2019 and turned that into a two-year, $15 million, $7.5 million guaranteed deal with the Miami Dolphins in 2020.

Quinton Jefferson of the Buffalo Bills is more of an interior defender than Smoot, but he also netted a two-year, $13.5 million deal with $6.25 million guaranteed. They are similar caliber of players, so perhaps Smoot could bring in a contract near that value.