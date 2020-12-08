Sidney Jones Among Several Current, Former NFL Players to Launch Inaugural Online Gaming Franchises

Jaguars cornerback Sidney Jones will be partaking in inaugural online gaming franchises with several other former and current players, taking another step forward in Esports with The Ultimate Gaming League and Antares Gaming.

Sidney Jones has stepped up his game on the field with the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Now, the fourth-year cornerback is trying to step his game up off the field.

Jones is one of numerous former and current NFL players to captain and launch inaugural online gaming franchises with the Ultimate Gaming League and Antares Gaming, joining professional gamers and former athletes like Marshawn Lynch.

"For the first time, gaming teams can invite their millions of fans to join the team, not just watch the team. Once fans are selected to join, they will have an opportunity to showcase their content on a bigger stage and earn exclusive rewards such as gaming time with their favorite athletes and celebrities," the companies said in a release.

The launch of the franchises will culminate in a draft on Dec. 21, where the captains of each team will draft members to their semi-pro gaming teams that will compete in ongoing seasons of Call of Duty, NBA 2K, Madden and FIFA.

Jones will be the captain of Glitxh Gaming. He will face off against teams captained by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Other athletes such as Lynch, Marcus Peters, Josh Jacobs, Darius Slay, and others are included in the league. Jones will be joined by wide receivers Preston Williams (Miami Dolphins) and Rashard Higgins (Cleveland Browns) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (Philadelphia Eagles) on his team.

“We’re the next generation of gamers and we aren’t afraid to play anyone, anytime, anywhere,” Jones said.” Join our Yank Squad and be a part of gaming history.”

Jones has had a breakout year in his first season with the Jaguars, leading the team in interceptions and pass breakups despite missing several games with injuries and not becoming a starter until Week 5 against the Houston Texans. Jones has intercepted Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers this year, while also recovering a fumble.

Jones joining the Esports fray makes him the latest Jaguar to take a serious interest in the world of gaming, joining a number of his teammates and notably former Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

Each franchise will next be recruiting their squad of gamers and influences to officially kick off the first franchise event - the UGL’s Pros vs. Joes Call of Duty Deathmatch, featuring 16 NFL athletes and the UGL gaming community on Dec, 15.

To learn more or join Jones' team, visit www.glitxhgaming.com.