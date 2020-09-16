State of the AFC South Following Week 1

One week into the 2020 season and the AFC South has already had some surprising results. The division is typically an interesting one to track every year due to the volatility of the four teams within it, and there is no reason to think this year is set to be much different.

While there are still 15 games and 16 weeks to go until we know what the final version of this year's AFC South pecking order looks like, there is still enough lessons to learn from the Week 1 performance of each team.

So, what is the current state of the AFC South after the first slate of games this season? We examine below.

AFC South Standings

Currently, the Titans have the best odds to win the division per BetOnline, with the team holding 6/5 odds as of Tuesday. They are followed by the Colts with 7/4 odds, the Texans with 4/1 odds, and, finally, the Jaguars trail the pack with 11/1 odds. The Jaguars' odds have improved from the 25/1 mark they were at on last Thursday, however.

Jacksonville Jaguars:

What to like: The Jaguars' 27-20 victory over the Colts was among the most surprising results of Week 1, but should it have been? We spent all offseason talking about the potential improvement of Jacksonville's offense thanks to the additions of Jay Gruden and several new offensive weapons, and it paid off against the Colts as Gardner Minshew threw just one incompletion (which was an accurate pass). Three different receivers scored, and ultimately Jacksonville finished with the No. 3 rated offense in terms of DVOA, according to Football Outsiders.

What to dislike: Jacksonville took some time to settle in defensively against the Colts but were ultimately able to force two key turnovers and several third- and fourth-down stops to fuel their upset victory. With that said, Jaguars' nickel cornerback D.J. Hayden had his fair share of issues in Week 1 and is facing another tough matchup in Week 2 with Adam Humphries. Hayden allowed six completions for 60 yards on six targets against the Colts, earning the third-lowest Pro Football Focus grade of all cornerbacks in the league for Week 1.

Next opponent: They will travel to Nashville to play the Titans on Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts

What to like: If there is any positive takeaway from the Colts' Week 1 loss to the Jaguars, it is the emergence of Parris Campbell. Campbell caught six of nine targets for 71 yards (11.8 yards per catch), but frankly, his numbers could have been even gaudier. He was running open throughout the day and he is the only Colts receiver outside of T.Y. Hilton who won a rep against CJ Henderson.

What to dislike: Where to begin? While Philip Rivers was mostly sharp vs. the Jaguars, he committed two costly turnovers which were simply poor decisions, and he would have had a third interception if not for a D.J. Hayden penalty. Add in the fact the Colts scored just three points against one of the NFL's youngest secondaries, which missed its starting free safety for the last two drives, and the decision-making from their veteran quarterback looks shaky through one week.

Next opponent: The Colts will host the Minnesota Vikings in Indianapolis.

Tennessee Titans

What to like: The Titans were able to keep the Denver Broncos to just 14 points at home despite several red zone trips from the Broncos and second-year quarterback Drew Lock. It is hard to find a win in Denver early in the season in any year, but the Titans walked into a Week 1 road game in Denver with no preseason but still end up mostly dominating the Broncos' offense. The Titans' have one of the most underrated defense's in the league, and they are currently the No. 10 ranked defense in DVOA per Football Outsiders.

What to dislike: The Titans' special teams were unbelievably horrid against the Broncos, specifically the kicking game. The Titans have gone through a juggling of kickers in recent years, but the hope was that Stephen Gostkowski's veteran pedigree would provide some stability. Unfortunately, Gostkowski missed three field goals and an extra point attempt on Monday night, and while he made the game-winning 25-yard field goal, his struggles almost cost the team the win.

Next opponent: The Titans will be hosting the Jaguars in Nashville on Sunday.

Houston Texans

What to like: David Johnson hasn't quite looked like himself in recent years, but he had a solid performance in the season's first game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Johnson, who is PFF's No. 5 graded running back, rushed 11 times for 77 yards and one touchdown while also catching three passes for 32 yards. His explosion, agility, and vision all appeared to be back to his old form.

What to dislike: What was supposed to be one of Houston's best offensive lines in years looked like a mess against the Chiefs. While Kansas City has two terrific defensive linemen in Chris Jones and Frank Clark, Houston has made major investments at all five positions on the line but has still been unable to keep Deshaun Watson upright on a consistent basis.

Next opponent: Houston will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.