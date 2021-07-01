The 10 Most Important Jaguars for 2021, No. 7: Travis Etienne

Rookie offensive weapon Travis Etienne is going to be a chess piece for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the offense this fall. It undoubtedly makes him an important part of the plan for success this fall. Now the question is, just how will he be used?

The 2021 offseason completely revamped the Jacksonville Jaguars. The maligned franchise had every aspect of its organization inspected, weighed, measured and often found wanting. A new head coach and fresh set of standards were the first steps. Then through the draft, free agency and ultimatums to current players, the staff put together what is essentially a brand new roster.

After a season in which the Jags finished 1-15 (an unenviable feat but one that beget Trevor Lawrence), the club really has nowhere to go but up in the first season featuring 17 regular season games.

Head Coach Urban Meyer and players have said consistently this offseason that they’re working to win now. As admirable and understandable as that goal is, the reality is, this team is in a massive rebuilding process. When in the midst of a rebuilding process, every single piece counts and it’s ok to take time making sure each is perfect to do the job. This is especially true when rebuilding a team. Each player contributing will be of the utmost importance; but some will have the onus put on them more than others.

As we move closer to the 2021 schedule, we take a look at the 10 most important Jaguars for the coming season.

No. 10: Jamal Agnew

No. 9: Joe Schobert

No. 8: Tyson Campbell and Tre Herndon

No. 7 Travis Etienne

For how much Meyer has talked about Etienne since drafting him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, it seemed slightly sacrilege to rank him No. 7 on this list. Etienne clearly had to be one of the 10 most important Jaguars this season because he’s going to feature uniquely in the offensive game plan. But in the end, “uniquely” doesn’t always mean “heavily."

Let’s start with the first part. Travis Etienne is going to be Meyer’s Swiss army knife. The running back will line up in the backfield and as a receiver at times, according to the coach who was also forced to game plan against him in college. This isn’t just a gag Meyer pulled during rookie mini-camp because there was nothing else for Etienne to do during workouts.

There is a legitimate plan in place to implement Etienne into the offense in multiple facets. As mini-camp came to a close in mid-June, passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer revealed just how much Etienne was working out in different areas. And more importantly, why the staff feel the need to move him around.

“Travis [Etienne], of course, is a big play waiting to happen,” said Schottenheimer. “He’s got the electric speed, he’s got the finishing speed, we know what he is as a runner, he’s amazing in space. And now it’s been kind of fun to try to take him and teach him some of the nuisances that go into the passing game because all we’re doing by doing that is adding value for him.

“There’s been growth, we just had a great session outside, he was unbelievable with some of the things we were asking him to do in the passing game. As a coach, that gets you excited.”

The prospect itself has gotten Meyer excited since the draft. With two picks in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft—and the No. 1 overall pick guaranteed to be used on quarterback Trevor Lawrence—there was an assumption the No. 25 overall pick would be used on a defensive player. But Meyer had other plans. He wanted to not only reunited Lawrence with his trusted running back, but expand what Etienne could do on the field.

“The reason we drafted him is the opportunity to be a dual threat guy and our history as long as we’ve had a guy like that and we saw him as a guy like that in the draft this year,” admitted Meyer after rookie minicamp this summer. “Right now we’re focusing on the fundamentals of wide receiver play, learning the offense from wide receiver. Like I said, worst case scenario is you have a running back that’s elite with receiver skills and best case scenario he’s a legitimate dual threat guy.”

As Meyer mentioned, his offenses like to rely on gadget guys, the most famous of whom being Percy Harvin. There is only one Percy Harvin, but the idea of someone becoming a chess piece has stuck with Meyer. That’s what Etienne can be, thanks to speed and a twitch that make him a mismatch.

The interesting part of Etienne’s possible playing time—and why he was not higher than No. 7 on this list—is because we don’t know yet exactly how Meyer will use him. Or for that matter, how much. That’s sort of the point, confusing opponents, but it also makes it hard to determine how important Etienne will be right away.

The Jaguars have a legitimate RB1 in second year back James Robinson. They have one of the deeper receiving units than they’ve had in years, including slot receiver options—which is how we can assume Meyer would want Etienne used since this draft spot was originally held for (eventual) New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney.

Wherever Travis Etienne will play and be inserted this fall, it will be for a mismatch, not necessarily because he’s needed there depth wise. It’s a luxury to have for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and one that will undoubtedly be an important factor to the success for which they’re searching. Now the question just remains, what will it look like?