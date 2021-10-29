The Jaguar Report Podcast: Breaking Down the Coaching Staff and Assessing the Trade Deadline

John Shipley and Gus Logue return to bring you the latest episode of The Jaguar Report Podcast, breaking down the coaching staff, trade deadline, and much more.

The bye week has come and gone for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now the focus is turning back to the field and toward the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

As a result, The Jaguar Report Podcast and hosts Gus Logue and John Shipley have returned to break down where the Jaguars stand today, where they go from here, and who our favorite candidates are to be either traded from or to Jacksonville.

The 1-5 Jaguars are in third-place in the AFC South and firmly on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason races, but that doesn't mean the next 11 weeks won't bring great intrigue.

From the coaching staff, starting with head coach Urban Meyer and trickling down to offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and defensive coordinator Joe Cullen, the next 11 weeks will tell us a lot about the Jaguars' future on the sidelines. Can Meyer adjust his decision-making in terms of roster moves to find more wins in the second-half? Can Cullen fix the Jaguars' pass-rush and coverage issues? Can Bevell continue to develop Trevor Lawrence?

We also break down the impending trade deadline, debating whether the Jaguars should be buyers or sellers next week. The Jaguars have made strong hints that they are going to try to add an impact player during the deadline, but do they have any options in terms of potential players to unload?

“I know we meet on it every day. We already met on it today, so the phone is buzzing. I don’t know all that yet, but I know if there’s a chance to make us better, we listen," Meyer said on Wednesday.

So tune in and enjoy, as John and Gus debate all of the above topics and much, much more -- including their predictions on the Jaguars' Week 8 road trip to face the Seattle Seahawks.