The Jaguar Report Podcast: Grading the Doug Pederson Hire

With Doug Pederson officially leading the Jaguars into the future, what could his addition mean for the direction of the franchise? John and Gus debate in the latest Jaguar Report Podcast.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a new era. So, what does the Jaguar Report crew make of the Jaguars' new direction?

After the one-season tenure of former head coach Urban Meyer, who went 2-11 at the helm of the franchise and led the team into disastrous waters on and off the field, the Jaguars are looking to reverse course with the hiring of Doug Pederson.

A former Super Bowl-winning head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, Pederson is the new face of the franchise for the Jaguars. Picking up where Meyer was supposed to leave off, Pederson will now be in charge of the development of 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars' young roster.

"So I'm excited, one, to have this opportunity to lead your organization, but two, to be able to get in here, develop a coaching staff, develop our philosophies, develop our schemes to be successful on the football field. This is not an overnight fix," Pederson said at his introductory press conference.

"This is not we're just going to snap our fingers and start winning football games. Our goal is to win football games, but we're going to do it one player, one coach, one person in the organization at a time.

So, what exactly does the Pederson hire mean for the Jaguars moving forward as an organization? In the latest episode of 'The Jaguar Report Podcast', which can be listened to here and on all supporting platforms.

John and Gus also go over the Jaguars' hiring process and whether the process means more than the result as they grade the Pederson hire. Each also delves into why an expanded front office could be exactly what the Jaguars need as a franchise, plus what the Pederson hire could mean for the Jaguars' impending free agency and draft cycle.