The JaguarMaven Podcast, EP. 3: What Happened in Indianapolis in Week 11?

Publisher John Shipley and contributor Trevan Pixley deliver the third episode of The JaguarMaven Podcast and discuss a number of Jaguars topics, ranging from the Jaguars' loss over the weekend, Nick Foles, where the team can go from here and more.

The Jaguars now sit at 4-6 after dropping a critical AFC South game to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 11. Jacksonville lost 33-13 but truthfully, the game was not even that close. With Jacksonville playing to keep their season alive, Sunday was an all-around failure.

The primary reasons Jacksonville lost in such a massive way Sunday were because of running game-related issues. On defense, Jacksonville couldn't stop the Colts' rushing attack and let the Colts have two 100-yard rushers for the first time in Indianapolis history.

Jacksonville allowed almost 270 yards rushing, the third time this season that Jacksonville allowed over 200 yards rushing. In Jacksonville's last two games combined, both vs. AFC South divisional opponents, the Jaguars have allowed 480 yards rushing. They are 32nd ranked team in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (5.3), reflecting the fact that this has been a season-long issue.

John and Trevan discuss the run defense issues and the primary culprits behind it. Is it personnel? Scheme and coaching? Or something else?

On offense, Jacksonville only ran the ball nine times in Nick Foles' return, the lowest figure in franchise history. John and Trevan debate the strategy to let Foles air it out and give their evaluations on Foles' first game since Week 1.

