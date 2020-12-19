The Jaguars and the Impact of 79

No teams have had to use as many players this season as the Jacksonville Jaguars, a sign of just how bad the injury woes have afflicted the team this season.

The weakening of a Jacksonville Jaguars roster by the natural course of attrition isn't a new problem; in fact, it is one of the qualities that has most defined the most recent era of Jaguars football.

This is just as true in 2020 as it was in 2019, 2018, and really every year other than 2017 -- a year in which Jacksonville seemingly had everything go right for them injury-wise outside the loss of wide receiver Allen Robinson.

But in 2020, the injury woes have intensified to the point where the Jaguars have led the NFL in players who have taken snaps at 79. 79 different players have donned the Jaguars helmet and jersey and taken the field under head coach Doug Marrone this season -- over two dozen more than the number of players who made the original 53-man roster.

"Yeah, I didn’t know that number until last night. I remember, I looked at Alex like, ‘Where did that come from?’ Because I don’t think as a coach ... you’re going through and you’re doing it," Marrone said when asked about the figure on Friday.

"And I’ve always guarded myself to understand the situation, but to never really try to use it to be a crutch. I mean, and it’s probably the way I was brought up. I feel fortunate, I grew up in a tough area with tough coaches and no one ever let us get away with making an excuse or anything like that."

Marrone has often preached about not using injuries as an excuse for the lack of results over the last three seasons, but even he couldn't ignore the staggering figure that was 79. The Jaguars are 1-12 for a lot of reasons, but a revolving door of players at key spots is among the leading factors.

Positions such as cornerback, safety, quarterback, tight end, and defensive line have seen constant shuffling. Even at individual positions among entire groups, injuries have become a sticking point. For example, the team is on their fourth different strong side linebacker in Joe Giles-Harris.

Injuries aren't the only reason for the figure, of course. The Jaguars have also used a number of new players for performance reasons, with Daniel Ekuale, Doug Costin, and Ben Ellefson all examples.

"I think, obviously, those numbers are staggering, when I first heard them and it’s unfortunate because—and I don’t know, I’m not into those numbers a lot. But it’s almost like you would look at it and say, ‘Hey listen, the team that has the least amount of that, has the best chance of winning, if they have the right people,'" Marrone said.

"I think that a lot of it is caused by injuries, one, it’s the first thing that comes off the top of your mind. And the other is obviously performance, what you can do there. So, I really don’t know. I was shocked yesterday when I heard that, too. I didn’t follow. And then the number will go up, too. I mean, it’s not not going to go up.”

Jacksonville knew they would need all hands on deck entering the season, so this likely wasn't seen as an out of the realm possibility in their eyes. They are the youngest roster in the NFL and this year -- while being seen as a must-win year for the front office and coaching staff -- has still essentially a year in which the Jaguars could afford to evaluate as many players possible as they took their lumps.

But the impact of using 79 players goes even further beyond having to change the depth chart. It means having to change what is being coached, what is being prepared for Sundays, and what your team can really allow itself to do.

For example, three of those 79 players have been quarterbacks. Gardner Minshew II, Jake Luton, and Mike Glennon have all started games. It isn't a winning strategy for a team to play three different quarterbacks for a multitude of reasons, and the same logic can be applied to the other positions on the roster.

"It’s hard because I think you sit in meetings and people understand what we’re talking about on a chalkboard and with the film projector, but when they get out there live, how much is too much and what can they handle, what can’t they handle? So, that’s been the biggest challenge for me," Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said about the shuffling of quarterbacks.

"You want to simplify some things, but you also want to try to have some creativity, some different formations, and different concepts. [There’s] probably put too much on their plate, all of them. I’m trying to make sure these guys are comfortable. That’s the number one thing with Gardner [Minshew] this week, but it has been quite the challenge to know what these guys are comfortable with and what they can execute.”

Regardless of the circumstances, having 79 players take snaps over 13 games is a figure the Jaguars are likely hoping they can avoid in the future. It hasn't been a trend they've been able to shake the last few years, and it likely isn't much of a coincidence that the best year in the recent history of the franchise came when they had the fewest injuries.

But until then, the Jaguars will continue to battle on Sundays with whatever pieces they have.