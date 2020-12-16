The Jaguars Know They Need DJ Chark to Win; So How Do They Find Him?

What happened to D.J. Chark?

That’s been the question for several weeks now as the Jacksonville Jaguars continue to skid into a franchise-worst single-season losing streak—currently at 1-12—and the Jags Pro Bowl receiver seems to have disappeared from the game plan.

Well, actually, that might be a stretch. He hasn’t disappeared from the game plan. But his effectiveness within it has greatly diminished. That has to be taken somewhat with a grain of salt considering he does still lead the team in all receiving categories, save touchdowns, in which he’s second.

Yards—591

Big Plays (20 plus yards)—8

Yards Per Game—53.7

Touchdowns—4

Targets—82

Receptions—45

It’s the last two that have created a conundrum on the Jaguars offensive side of the ball.

“I think the target/catch ratio, I don’t think it’s very good,” stated Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden last week.

The target/catch ratio has taken a noticeable dive in fact. For the entire season, Chark’s ratio currently sits at 55%; respectable but lower than the same ratio from last season, which finished at 62%. Is the problem Chark or the rotating door at quarterback?

When Gardner Minshew II was the starting quarterback from Week 1 through Week 7, Chark had a 63% target-reception ratio (26-41) and three touchdowns. Since the quarterback room has started experiencing constant turnover (Minshew-Luton-Glennon-Minshew) Chark’s ratio has been 46% (19-41) and one touchdown despite seeing the same number of targets in a fewer amount of games.

For that matter, his only touchdown during that time was on the lone first target thrown to him by someone other than Minshew.

On Sunday in particular, with both Glennon and Minshew taking snaps, Chark’s stat line read: nine targets with two receptions for 16 yards. His first target came mid-way through the second quarter.

Or maybe it’s a little of both Chark and the QB turmoil?

Head Coach Doug Marrone thinks it’s a little of both…and some of it is a product of Chark’s own talent, with defenses consistently putting their best—and sometimes double covering with their two best—defensive backs.

“I think we have to get him going,” Marrone said on Monday.

“He’s getting covered and we have to look at ways to try to get him uncovered and then when he does win, try to get him the football. I think it’s a lot. There’s a lot going on. I think that obviously we all want to play better as a group and I’m sure DJ [Chark Jr.] does. He works hard during the week. Going into the game, I think when we went to him, there was some pretty good coverage on him, and we just have to keep working to get him open. We’ve seen him when he’s healthy and he can go.”

Marrone essentially echoed the sentiment Gruden delivered last week.

“It’s not DJ’s fault—all of DJ’s fault, it’s not all the quarterbacks’ fault. So, it just hasn’t happened like we would like it to happen," Gruden said.

"That’s part of the reason we’re sitting here on a…losing streak. He’s our number one guy and we’ve got to figure out better ways to get him the ball. He’s got to do a better job of getting open, we’ve got to do a better job of getting him balls when he is open. So, it goes hand-in-hand.”

While the losing streak doesn’t sit on D.J. Chark’s shoulders—through his own fault or the fault of those around him—the lack of his involvement in the offense can be tied to the results. A wide-open throw to Chark versus the Green Back Packers comes to mind; trailing 7-3 on their first drive of the second quarter, Luton with time dropped back and went deep downfield for Chark.

The receiver had beat his man with space…only to see the ball sail over his head. The announcers blamed it somewhat on the wind, but the inability to put up a catchable ball to a receiver who can change his speed to the trajectory was concerning for what would become of the connection between Chark and whoever was taking snaps in the pocket that given day.

Regardless of what the problem is, the solution can be a game-changer. Because without D.J. Chark making plays, the Jaguars aren’t making plays.

“We’re going to keep trying to feed him, keep trying to get him the ball, but we’ve just got to get better around him and protection. Routes have got to get better, throws have got to get better, we’ve all got to get better. Play calls have got to get better. But yeah, we definitely have got to get DJ more the ball,” said Gruden.

Added Marrone, “That’s what we have to get him back to because he’s a guy that we need to make plays for us and right now we’re not making enough plays.”