The Most Memorable Moments in the Jaguars-Steelers Rivalry

When people think of the greatest rivals of the Jacksonville Jaguars two-plus decades in the NFL, many will point to the obvious names. Divisional foes Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and (to a lesser extent) Houston Texans are natural rivals.

But when examining the history of the Jaguars, perhaps no other opponent evokes more memories and hard-fought battles on the gridiron than the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Whether it is in the playoffs or during historic moments in the regular season, no team has faced the Jaguars in more wire-to-wire dramatics than the Steelers over the years. Formerly AFC Central rivals, the Steelers and Jaguars have continued their rivalry over several decades and different coaching staffs.

Jacksonville just barely leads the all-time series between the two teams, a 14-12 mark. With their next matchup coming against the 9-0 Steelers, we examine the most memorable moments in the storied and exciting rivalry.

First home win in Jaguars history

For the 1995 Jaguars team, there aren't many games that likely felt more special than Jacksonville's Week 6 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The inaugural Jaguars team had picked up the first-ever win in franchise history just a week prior, a 17-16 road thriller against the Houston Oilers. But their 20-16 victory over the Steelers the next Sunday simply meant more.

Why? Because this win came in front of a home crowd in Jacksonville, the first home win in Jaguars history. Any Jaguars fan who was in attendance on Oct. 8 as the Jaguars held the Steelers to just one touchdown in front of 72,000 people at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium likely holds the memory of that game near and dear. The reality of an NFL team in Jacksonville had been prevalent for some time at this point, but no game signified the NFL coming to Jacksonville more than this win against the Steelers.

Jaguars win their Monday Night Football debut

There is no greater stage in the regular season than Monday Night Football. The primetime game typically features the premiere matchup of the week, and this was no different in Week 3 in 1997 when the Jaguars met the Steelers at Alltell Stadium in Jacksonville. For the Jaguars, it was their first-ever appearance on Monday Night Football and one of their first chances to make an impression on a national stage.

In the team's first Monday Night game, the Jaguars and returning quarterback Mark Brunell threw for 328 yards and one touchdown in another close Jaguars-Steelers affair. In a game that frequently went back-and-forth between the AFC Central foes, the Jaguars walked away with the marquee win thanks to a key special teams play. With the Steelers down 23-21, Pittsburgh kicker Norm Johnson took the field for a 40-yard field goal. Jacksonville's field goal unit would stiffen, however, blocking the kick and having it returned by Chris Hudson to seal the win.

Fred Taylor runs wild in 2000

Other than Jimmy Smith's performance against the elite Baltimore Ravens defense in 2000, there may not be a more impressive single-game performance in Jaguars history than Fred Taylor's dominance of the Steelers in the second meeting between the teams in 2000. Taylor had some amazing games with the Jaguars during his legendary tenure with the team, but perhaps no other was more impressive than Taylor running wild over the Steelers' defense in Pittsburgh in Week 12.

Setting Jacksonville's single-game rushing record during a 34-24 victory at Three Rivers Stadium, Taylor showed off his elite talent in the win. He rushed 30 times for 234 yards (7.8 yards per carry) and three touchdown carries. Add in the fact that he caught a 16-yard touchdown pass, and this was hands down the best game a Jaguars running back has ever played and one of the best running back performances of the last 20 years in general.

Rashean Mathis takes an interception to the house in overtime

One of the most exciting ends to any Jaguars regular season game came on Oct. 16, 2005, at Heinz Field, with the Jaguars pulling off a 23-17 overtime victory against the Steelers. One of just two Jaguars-Steelers games to go to overtime, Jacksonville was able to fend off the Steelers as they looked to march to the playoffs under Jack Del Rio.

After the Jaguars took a 17-14 lead in the third quarter, the two sides fought hard for every single yard until Jeff Reed kicked a 29-yard field goal at the end of regulation. The kick sent the game into overtime and, in many ways, it appeared as if the Steelers had the momentum and the upper hand. Rashean Mathis ensured the Jaguars would leave Pittsburgh with a win, however. On Pittsburgh's second overtime possession, the best cornerback in Jaguars history intercepted Steelers quarterback Tommy Maddox and returned the ball 41-yards for the game-clinching touchdown.

David Garrard's scramble

Is there any more memorable play by a quarterback in Jaguars history? Jacksonville had already defeated the Steelers in Pittsburgh earlier that season, but their Jan. 5, 2008 Wild Card win over the Steelers meant much more. By defeating the Steelers at Heinz Field, the Jaguars became the first team to ever beat the storied franchise twice on their own turf in one season.

No play defined Jacksonville's 31-29 Wild Card victory over the Steelers than David Garrard's 32-yard run in the fourth quarter. Facing a fourth-and-2 with a little less than 2:00 left in the game, Garrard broke from the pocket and picked up perhaps the biggest fourth-down conversion in Jaguars history. His run set up Josh Scobee's 25-yard field goal with under a minute left and saved the Jaguars from blowing a massive fourth-quarter lead.

Jaguars shock the Steelers in Pittsburgh in 2017 postseason

The most recent memorable moment, this is the last time the Jaguars were truly on top in the NFL. They had a big win against the Patriots in the 2018 regular season, sure, but that didn't come close to the significance of Jacksonville's 45-42 win over the Steelers in the AFC's Divisional Round.

Rookie running back Leonard Fournette ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns, Blake Bortles threw a key touchdown to full back Tommy Bohanon, and Jacksonville's defense made the plays they needed when it counted. The Steelers were considered the favorites by most entering this week, with even their own players noting throughout the week that they were looking forward to playing the Patriots after the Jaguars. Instead, the Jaguars punched the Steelers in the mouth and won a game that will not soon be forgotten.