'The Simpsons' Predicts Jaguars Will Go to the Super Bowl
The Simpsons have predicted many cultural happenings during their 30-plus year run. Could the Jacksonville Jaguars be on the receiving end of their latest?
In a recent episode, the popular animated comedy has Jacksonville leading 25-0 against the Buffalo Bills and set to propel themselves to the Super Bowl.
Crazier things have happened, right?
The Jaguars have defeated the Bills in each of their last two meetings, including a 25-20 win over Buffalo in London last season.
The Jaguars last played the Bills in the playoffs in 2017, defeating the Bills in a 10-3 Wild Card victory before winning in Pittsburgh the next week to send themselves to the AFC Championship.
"I wanted to come back to Florida, I wanted to be around guys that I knew, a coast that I loved and the team is great. Shoot, we could never beat them," former Bills and current Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis said earlier this offseason. Davis and the Bills went 0-2 vs. the Jaguars over the last four years.
"Came here and as soon as they sent it in, negotiating was in and then boom, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m a Jaguar man.’ A pretty easy decision.”
The AFC title game is as close as the Jaguars have ever gotten to the Super Bowl, and they haven't reached the final round of the AFC's playoffs since 2017. The last time the Jaguars made the playoffs was in 2022, when they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the next round.