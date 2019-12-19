JaguarMaven
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

The JaguarMaven Podcast, EP. 6: Reaction to Coughlin Firing, NFLPA News

John Shipley

Publisher John Shipley and contributor Trevan Pixley deliver the fifth episode of The JaguarMaven Podcast and discuss a number of Jacksonville Jaguars topics, specifically the firing of team executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced Wednesday night that he had relieved Coughlin of his duties after Coughlin spent the last three seasons as the team's top-ranking executive. Khan said in a statement he had already decided earlier this season that Coughlin would not return in his role in 2020, but he explained he had recently had a change in how he decided to let Coughlin go.

"Within the past hour I informed Tom Coughlin that he was being relieved of his duties as Executive Vice President of Football Operations of the Jacksonville Jaguars, effective this evening. I determined earlier this fall that making this move at the conclusion of the 2019 season would be in everyone’s best interests but, in recent days, I reconsidered and decided to make this change immediately," Khan said in a statement. 

"I thank Tom for his efforts, not only over the past three years but for all he did from our very first season, 25 years ago, to put the Jacksonville Jaguars on the map. General Manager Dave Caldwell and Head Coach Doug Marrone will each report directly to me on an interim basis. My expectations, and those of our fans, for our final two games and the 2020 season are high."

John and Trevan explain why Coughlin forced Khan's decision, giving him little choice but to fire him on the heels of the NFL Players Association coming down hard on Jacksonville for excessive fines of players for not attending voluntary activities. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars DL Calais Campbell Earns Fifth Career Pro Bowl Nod

John Shipley

Jaguars defensive captain Calais Campbell has been named to his third Pro Bowl as a member of the team.

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Addresses NFLPA Statement: ‘I Hope That in the Future That as an Organization, We Will Be Able to Address That’

John Shipley

Jacksonville's head coach was once again hung out to dry in regards to speaking publicly on a team matter, this time in regards to a recent NFLPA statement.

What Did We Learn From the Jaguars’ Comeback Win vs. the Raiders?

TrevanPixley

What did the Jaguars show us about their makeup during their 20-16 win in Oakland?

Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Reflects on the Firing of Tom Coughlin and What It Means for His Own Future

John Shipley

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone addressed the media Thursday to discuss the team's focus following the departure of Tom Coughlin.

Were Any Jaguars Snubbed in Pro Bowl Voting?

John Shipley

Jacksonville had only one player voted to the Pro Bowl with a few alternates mixed in.

Strict Disciplinarian Tom Coughlin Undone by His Own Inability to Follow Rules

John Shipley

Tom Coughlin's time in Jacksonville came to a poetic end on Wednesday.

Tom Coughlin Releases Statement Following Firing: ‘I Will Always Be Supportive of the Jaguars’

John Shipley

The former executive vice president and head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars has released a statement on his firing.

Current, Former Jaguars Players React to Firing of Tom Coughlin

John Shipley

Players are giving their reactions to the firing of Jaguars executive Tom Coughlin after the team announced it Wednesday.

Jaguars Fire Tom Coughlin Following NFLPA Debacle

John Shipley

Jaguars front office executive Tom Coughlin has been removed from his position effective this evening.

2020 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Mocks Two Front 7 Defenders to Jaguars

John Shipley

ESPN's Todd McShay has mocked two talented defenders to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his most recent mock draft.