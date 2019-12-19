The JaguarMaven Podcast, EP. 6: Reaction to Coughlin Firing, NFLPA News

Publisher John Shipley and contributor Trevan Pixley deliver the fifth episode of The JaguarMaven Podcast and discuss a number of Jacksonville Jaguars topics, specifically the firing of team executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced Wednesday night that he had relieved Coughlin of his duties after Coughlin spent the last three seasons as the team's top-ranking executive. Khan said in a statement he had already decided earlier this season that Coughlin would not return in his role in 2020, but he explained he had recently had a change in how he decided to let Coughlin go.

"Within the past hour I informed Tom Coughlin that he was being relieved of his duties as Executive Vice President of Football Operations of the Jacksonville Jaguars, effective this evening. I determined earlier this fall that making this move at the conclusion of the 2019 season would be in everyone’s best interests but, in recent days, I reconsidered and decided to make this change immediately," Khan said in a statement.

"I thank Tom for his efforts, not only over the past three years but for all he did from our very first season, 25 years ago, to put the Jacksonville Jaguars on the map. General Manager Dave Caldwell and Head Coach Doug Marrone will each report directly to me on an interim basis. My expectations, and those of our fans, for our final two games and the 2020 season are high."

John and Trevan explain why Coughlin forced Khan's decision, giving him little choice but to fire him on the heels of the NFL Players Association coming down hard on Jacksonville for excessive fines of players for not attending voluntary activities.