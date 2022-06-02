Travis Etienne Weighns In on Deebo Samuel Comparison

One of the most unique players in the NFL today, Deebo Samuel is the source of many comparisons each year. But could Travis Etienne be one that sticks?

Yes, there are differences. Samuel entered the NFL as a wide receiver while Etienne is the ACC's all-time leading rusher after a star career as Clemson's starting running back.

But there are also similarities. Rare athleticism and versatility, giving each the chance to make an impact on the ground and through the air. Etienne was coined a slash player by former head coach Urban Meyer following the Jaguars' selection of him at No. 25 overall due to his ability as a pass-catcher, while Samuel has been a legitimate force for the 49ers as both a running back and receiver.

In a story from CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Etienne was faced with the comparison and offered insight into why a Samuel-like role would make sense in his case.

"Football is all about matchups so I mean if I could be like Deebo Samuel, I would love that," Etienne told Jones this week. "Honestly the game is a game of productivity. If you can produce, the team is always going to have a need for you. It's just trying to be the best player I can be so I can be on the field at all times."

These comments followed an OTAs practice on Tuesday where Etienne took plenty of reps at wide receiver. He impressed, too. He flashed quick feet, good routes, good hands and, most importantly, his trademark speed.

One year after a preseason Lisfranc injury robbed Etienne of a rookie season, the No. 25 overall pick of the 2021 draft is looking to make a big impact. Whether that comes as a running back or a pass-catcher doesn't seem to matter to one of the Jaguars' most intriguing players.

"If I'm in those positions throughout the game and we get good matchups, we'll be able to exploit them. So it's just me being able to do more and being valuable," Etienne told Jones.

Etienne's RAS compared to Samuel's as wide receivers.

Etienne's RAS compared to Samuel's as running backs.

It wouldn't make much sense for Etienne to be Samuel in every way. Samuel is mostly a receiver, but he still got more carries than most pass-catchers, catching 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns last year on top of 59 carries for 365 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Etienne is, of course, going to get more than 59 carries for the Jaguars this season. While he spent plenty of time at Tuesday's practice working on routes, Etienne is still a running back first.

But Etienne does offer a mismatch for the Jaguars and head coach Doug Pederson, just like Samuel does for the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan. It remains to be seen if Etienne can be the level of player Samuel has proven to be for the 49ers, but he is looking to make an impact in multiple ways just as Samuel has.

"Well see it's different for him because he's the receiver going to the backfield. I'm the running back going to receiver," Etienne Etienne told Jones.

"For me that's taking less pounding on my body. For him that's putting my pounding on his. You've got to see it from his perspective. For me, it's totally fine because I get to get outside in space and just work against DBs, smaller guys and I don't have to run between the tackles. Who wouldn't love that?"