Travon Walker Becomes New Favorite For Defensive Rookie of the Year After Week 1

Travon Walker is in the driver's seat ... for now.

Yes, the Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-1 after Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders, but the No. 1 overall pick has his stock pointing up after a one-sack, one-interception performance.

According to BetOnline, Walker is the new favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year after Week 1. There are still 17 weeks to go, obviously, but Walker's performance in Week 1 led to his odds going from 10/1 last week to 5/1 today, putting him over No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson (went from 4/1 to 11/2).

Walker is one of just four rookies who recorded a whole sack in Week 1, joining Tomon Fox, Arnold Ebiketie, and Dominique Robinson. Hutchinson recorded zero, while fellow first-round pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson recorded half a sack. Walker is also the only rookie who recorded an interception.

“From the play all I remember is just getting up field a couple of steps, once I got up field I recognized he was about to try to dunk it somewhere around where I was and once he released it, his eyes made contact to where he was about to throw it and I just felt like I could go and get it," Walker said on Sunday.

Walker has not been viewed by oddsmakers as a leading player for the Defensive Rookie of the Year since the jump, with other players drafted after him all considered stronger favorites. Walker played the vast majority of the snaps for the Jaguars on Sunday, though, and clearly has the traits to potentially rack up enough stats to earn consideration.

“It has to be more than just one sack or one pick because obviously we didn’t win the game," Walker said on Sunday. "So there for a player like me that they drafted number one is supposed to make plays like that, so I need to continue to make plays.”