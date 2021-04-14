Trevor Lawrence Given Leading Opening 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

A Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback is the (very) early favorite for one of the league's most prestigious awards. If that feels like a first, that is because it is -- at least in the context of the last 10-15 years.

BetOnline released opening odds for the 2021 season and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will be a Jaguar in 15 days, is currently leading the pack. To this point, no Jaguars player has won Offensive Rookie of the Year, so Lawrence winning would be historic by the franchise's standards.

Below are BetOnline's early odds for 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year, with quarterbacks taking the top three spots and four of the top five.

Trevor Lawrence 11/4

Justin Fields 9/2

Zach Wilson 9/2

Kyle Pitts 15/2

Mac Jones 10/1

Ja'Marr Chase 12/1

Trey Lance 12/1

DeVonta Smith 14/1

Jaylen Waddle 14/1

Najee Harris 14/1

Travis Etienne 14/1

Javonte Williams 16/1

Kadarius Toney 18/1

Rashod Bateman 18/1

Terrace Marshall Jr 18/1

Kyle Trask 25/1

There are some Jaguars who have had seasons worthy of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year (Fred Taylor, James Robinson, Gardner Minshew), but none have been able to walk away with the hardware. A big reason for this is because most winners are first-round quarterbacks. The Jaguars' track record of first-round quarterbacks (Byron Leftwich, Blaine Gabbert, Blake Bortles), doesn't exactly help in this regard.

But now the Jaguars will at least be able to enter the season knowing they have a front-runner, and there is nothing that can happen between now and Week 1 to change that as long as Lawrence remains healthy. The entire NFL has known Lawrence would end up a Jaguars since December, so nothing during the draft could (or should, at least) change Lawrence's standing at the top of the draft.

What could also help Lawrence is the fact that he is one of only two quarterbacks in this class who are presently guaranteed to be starters from day one. Zach Wilson will start every single game for the Jets, but Justin Fields and Trey Lance could very well open the season as back ups depending on their landing spots.

Lawrence is 34-2 as a starter, having only lost in the College Football Playoffs (as a sophomore, to LSU in the Championship and as a junior to Ohio State in the semifinals). As a freshman, Lawrence defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the National Championship. In his career, Lawrence completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards (8.9 yards per attempt, 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt) for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Few quarterbacks enter the NFL with Lawrence's blend of tools, experience, and accolades. He has been prepared to be the No. 1 overall pick for the last five or so years, so there are few question marks surrounding him. If that sounds too good to be true, that is because Lawrence is the type of prospect who is too good to be true. He isn't perfect, but he is a naturally gifted quarterback with already excellent baseline traits and a ceiling that he has yet to come close to reaching.

The Jaguars will be selecting Lawrence at No. 1 overall on April 29, making him the team's first-ever No. 1 selection. This isn't a secret. Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer openly admitted to NBC Sports' Peter King that Lawrence is who he has zeroed in on, plus Meyer wasn't present at either the North Dakota State or BYU pro days to watch Trey Lance or Zach Wilson in person. Meyer and his top two offensive assistants (offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer) were front and present for Trevor Lawrence's pro day.

"I’d have to say that’s the direction we’re going. I’ll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I’m certainly not stepping out of line that that’s certainly the direction we’re headed," Meyer told King when asked if there was any mystery the Jaguars would be selecting Lawrence.