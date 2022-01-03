Despite Rollercoaster 2021, Trevor Lawrence Isn’t Ready for Rookie Season To End Just Yet

For teams that are at the bottom of the standings, it is very easy for players to give in to their frustrations and lose hope. The thought often shifts to what next season can bring instead of focusing on the present and the importance of remaining in the moment.

Losing is a less than desirable outcome, it sends teams scrambling to find answers to potential problems and reveals the true nature of all parties involved. It is a test of mental strength and is a great tool to root out the weak and ensure that the strongest survive.

The Jaguars have faced a lot of hardship this season. Inconsistent play, key injuries, and off-field distractions have been the storylines following the team throughout the year. A head coach being fired after barely over a dozen games was just the cherry on top.

Many would crumble under this pressure and want to get as far away as possible. But that’s not who Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is.

At a time when the Jags desperately needed a leader to step up, Lawrence answered the call. The rookie hasn’t had an exceptional season on the field, but that isn’t stopping him from being a factor off of it. He is going to keep his guys prepared and will not tolerate a lackadaisical effort next week against the Colts.

“We have one more week left,” Lawrence said. “I don’t want to hear – no one really has, but I don’t want to hear anything about the offseason. We’ve got a week left. Let’s put everything we have into this and feel good about it. You want to go into the offseason feeling like you left everything out there. That’s for one.”

As a teammate and a leader, it is tough to consistently deal with losing efforts. Ending the season a positive note becomes even more important as a result. This is especially prevalent for Trevor Lawrence. He is not ready for this season to end until he gives it his all Sunday against the Colts for himself and his teammates, especially after the recent blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

“I wouldn’t say I’m ready for the season to be over,” Lawrence said on Sunday after the Jaguars' 50-10 loss to the New England Patriots.

“When that comes, obviously, it’s going to be nice to take a breather and really take in everything that’s happened this year. It’s been a wild year, but really, I kind of want some more opportunities to finish strong. We’ve got a lot of guys, like I said before, that work hard, deserve to win. Really just disappointed. That’s kind of my feeling right now. I’m just disappointed the way we played today because I know guys in that locker room, I just really want to be better for them.”