Trevor Lawrence Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week After Performance vs. Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence did more than just win his first road game in Week 3 -- he had one of the best performances in the entire NFL.

Lawrence was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 3 following his performance in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the first such honor of his NFL career.

Lawrence threw for 262 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 115.5 QB rating on 28-of-39 passing (71.8%). The three-touchdown day was the second three-touchdown performance of Lawrence's career and his first since his Week 1 debut in 2021 against the Houston Texans.

With the win, Lawrence's numbers through three weeks have already put his numbers from last year to shame. He has six touchdowns through three weeks after 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year, while his passer rating, completion percentage, yards per attempt, and overall efficiency have all taken a jump. As a result, the Jaguars have had one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses through three weeks.

“Yeah, it does. The guys are doing a great job up front, as we mentioned, with the protection. Guys are getting open and we had opportunities to take shots and we completed those down the field," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Sunday.

"I don’t know how many [explosive plays] we actually had, but there were some opportunities there and we hit them, and we were efficient in the passing game. That’s all we can ask of our guys. It takes 11 §pIayersJ to do it, but he was very efficient, very accurate. We talked about that this week, against a team that plays a lot of man coverages.”