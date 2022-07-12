Skip to main content

‘Resume Speaks for Itself’: Trevor Lawrence Offers High Praise for Doug Pederson

There is no partnership in Jacksonville more important than the one between Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson.

When the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Doug Pederson this past offseason, it was clear the hire was made to right a wrong. Pederson, of course, would be replacing Urban Meyer, arguably the worst leader and head coach in NFL history.

And judging the comments of quarterback Trevor Lawrence made on Monday to Colin Cowherd on 'The Herd', it is clear the Jaguars have so far made the right choice.

“His resume speaks for itself," Lawrence said. "But then seeing the way he carries himself, the way he treats people, the way he leads. I think we’re similar — just our demeanors, our personality. Doesn’t get too high or too low. I think that’s really important to have if you’re going to be a really good head coach, especially in the NFL."

Those comments essentially paint Pederson as the complete opposite of Meyer, who was prone for emotional and verbal outbursts toward both players and coaches. For example, Meyer was noticeably impacted by the Jaguars' poor performance in the first preseason game of the year, shutting down during comments to the media after the game. Meyer let himself get far, far too low in 2021, which was a rookie mistake.

Pederson, though, doesn't lack the maturity needed to thrive as an NFL head coach. In a league where success is found on a week-to-week basis and is never guaranteed, it is important to have a coach whose personality is consistent each week. Pederson proved he was that kind of coach with the Eagles, while Meyer proved each week with the Jaguars that he was the opposite kind of coach.

Pederson went 7-9 in his first season in charge before the Eagles' offense took a major leap in 2017, finishing No. 3 in points and No. 7 in offensive DVOA during a 13-3 season. Pederson then continued to impress as he went on to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots with a backup quarterback at the helm in Nick Foles.

Pederson went 9-7 in 2018 and 2019, making the playoffs each year and winning a Wild Card game in 2018. The offense took a step back but still never fell below No. 18 in points scored, though the entire unit cratered in 2020 as the Eagles went 4-11-1 and finished No. 26 in points and No. 28 in offensive DVOA, leading to Pederson's firing.

“So it’s been great getting to know him. I think he’s done a great job just planning out our offseason," Lawrence said.

"There were a lot of changes we needed to make and I think he’s made those. He’s put together a great plan of progressing our team offensively and defensively. So now that we’re ready going into camp, I think he’s done a great job. So, I’m excited."

