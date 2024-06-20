Trevor Lawrence Officially Signs Mega Deal With the Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence officially signed his new deal on Thursday, seven days after agreeing to the largest contract in franchise history.
Lawrence, who was joined by his wife Marissa, put pen to paper and then spoke to local media at the Miller Electric Center for the first time since agreeing to the five-year deal last week.
The Jaguars agreed to terms with the quarterback and former No. 1 pick last Thursday, agreeing to a five-year deal worth $275 million with $200 million in guarantees and $142 million fully guaranteed.
"Yeah, definitely a little bit of relief. Shouldn't even say relief, obviously it's a huge blessing, we're excited. But to have it done and kind of behind us to where you can just move forward, go play, and get ready for training camp instead of thinking in the back of your mind that it didn't get done," Lawrence said.
"Obviously, every season is big, but it feels good to know that I am going to be here and have that stability. But yeah, it doesn't really change too muc, but it does feel good to have it done. That was a goal that the team, myself, and my team wanted to get done. To have it finished by the time training camp comes around so we can just put everything towards this year and get ready to go bring a championship here."
Lawrence's deal will pay him an average of $55 million a season, which ties him with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as the highest-paid player on an annual basis in the NFL.
Since being drafted No. 1 in 2021, Lawrence has started 50 regular season games. Lawrence ranks fourth in franchise history in passing yards with 11,770 and is fourth in touchdown passes with 58.
Since being drafted, Lawrence has been voted as a team captain by his teammates each year of his NFL career and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after recording 387 completions for 4,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with a passer rating of 95.2.
During the 2023 season, he completed 370 passes becoming the only quarterback in franchise history to start his career with three seasons of at least 300 completions and the second quarterback in team history to record at least 300 completions in three consecutive seasons. He has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his career, twice in 2022 (Week 3 and 12) and once in 2023 (Week 11).
In his career, Lawrence has also posted 205 rushing attempts for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns.